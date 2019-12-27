“I will be home for Christmas

You can plan on me,

Please have snow and mistletoe

And presents on the tree

Christmas Eve will find me

Where the love light gleams

I’ll be home for Christmas

If only in my dreams”

— Kimm Gannon, Walter Kent and Buck Ram

When I relax quietly, I can hear Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and other crooners of our age holding forth for the great value that being home for Christmas means for many of us.

Certainly the song has the enduring quality for the soldiers across the world defending our country, the same for a homeless person living in a box on a corner in San Francisco. Home is almost an indescribable place that one wishes for in fantasy or a dream.

Coming home is almost a universal elixir of comfort and loving acceptance from those we hold so dear. The symbol of home for the holidays touches the hearts of all of us. This is particularly true if we have been separated from family and friends by work or circumstances that take us far removed from our home.

Spending time on foreign soil or in a strange city across the world is no way to experience the warmth and companionship that “home” represents. The nurse on on duty all night, the security officer making his rounds, the journalist typing his most recent story. All of them wishing to be home, but the responsibility to be where they are compels them to stay until the holiday is over. After all, bills have to be paid, children need to be put to bed and dinner needs to be prepared.

Then there are those who have an elderly family member living in their midst. They need to be enjoined, attended to and engaged after spending all day without stimulation or distraction.

Elder care doesn’t take a day off for Christmas. Our parents and grandparents, as well as older aunts and uncles, all need to be included in the fellowship of being “at home for the holiday.”

The Christmas message extends far beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It is a message of hope and reconciliation.

If you find yourself having difficulty getting in the spirit of the season, I have a suggestion: When everyone else has gone to bed on Christmas Eve, sit down by your Christmas tree and allow yourself to see all of the people who have been in your home at Christmas over the years. Then imagine the conversations that transpired between your family and them. Remember poignant stories that were sharied, especially by those who have passed.

As you imagine the room filled with those you love, allow yourself to feel the joy that comes from being “home,” the excitement of your young children as they anticipated Christmas morning and the drama of Santa’s coming. This holiday is meant to be the high point of the year.

As the angel said, “I bring you good tidings of great joy, for this day in the city of David, a Savior is born, and he shall be called Emmanuelle, Wonderful Counselor, Prince of Peace.” May you have had the merriest of Christmases this week!

Robert Olson is a pastoral psychologist and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues. He invites comments and speaking invitations at robertolsonbdma@gmail.com.