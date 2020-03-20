I entered the University of North Carolina in 1956 to work toward a bachelor’s degree in English literature.

I remember returning to school after the Christmas holidays, and, as I walked around campus, I noticed small groups of girls gathered around a classmate who was extending her hand for all to see.

They were obviously enjoying the activity that was taking place. I could not imagine what they were doing, but it certainly looked like fun and, throughout that week, I observed numerous similar gatherings but didn’t have the slightest idea of what was going on.

Several weeks later I was out on a date for dinner, and as we entered the restaurant, I observed a group of women having a party.

In the center of their table was a large sign extending “Congratulations to Judy!” This reminded me of my previous encounters with similar celebrations, and I asked my girlfriend why there seemed to be so many of these happening around the campus.

She commented that they probably were celebrating the recent engagement of one of their friends or a fraternity pinning — where the couple were committing to move toward a marriage.

As I reflected on this several nights ago, I was reminded that I haven’t observed these types of celebrations in a long time. It appears these events have dropped out of the relational process whereby a couple in love move toward establishing a commitment toward one another.

Engagement and conversations

Traditionally, the “engagement” was meant to be time when the couple spent long hours discussing their hopes for the marriage, planning the wedding, and negotiating their projected difficulties in living together.

Conversations about family, children, employment and money usually predominated.

There were times when differences in religious belief, ethnic background and family values preoccupied the conversation, but often the bottom line was how the couple would work out their differences and still be motivated to move forward with a lifelong commitment.

As a marriage and family therapist, I interviewed hundreds of couples who had never discussed even the most fundamental of questions about relating to each other in a marriage relationship.

It often appeared to me that their energy and focus was on planning the details of the wedding day rather than being concerned with how they were going to relate to each other in the day-to-day realities of living together.

Many never discussed how they felt about the other partner’s family, nor had conversations about their sexual relationship, religious affiliations, parenting of children, financial priorities or the special ways to express love and maintain romance toward one another.

It was almost as if many couples thought these issues would resolve automatically when conflict arose.

Often these conversations were cast aside in favor of discussing or arguing about what was to be the entree at the reception dinner, or whether to have an open bar to allow unlimited drinking by the guests.

Becoming dysfunctional

In my opinion, it is little wonder that so many relationships become dysfunctional before and after the wedding ceremony, because the couple have never learned the fundamentals of creating a durable and satisfying relationship.

The main engagement period often created the time and opportunity for this to take place.

However, there is another critical factor: The schoolhouse for teaching these things is also the modeling exhibited by their parent’s marital relationship.

One’s family is a strong breeding ground for teaching how to create a love relationship, given the time and opportunity for “engagement.”

If you were fortunate enough to grow up in a functional family that knew how to communicate their love to one another and successfully mediate their differences, your children will follow in your footsteps.

As a parent or grandparent, as you observe your children’s marital success, be sure to congratulate yourself on a job well done. None of their success has happened by accident. It was your example, and their willingness to learn, that has resulted in their ability to create a durable and lasting love.

Hopefully, both you and your children will walk into your elder years with the satisfaction that you have learned God’s greatest gift, and how to share it with others.

Congratulations!

Robert Olson is a pastoral psychologist and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues. He invites comments and speaking invitations at robertolsonbdma@gmail.com.