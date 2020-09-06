Several years ago I had a dream of creating an organization called Elder’s Voice. I envisioned it to be a group of men and women of all ages, races and political persuasions, who would be interested in celebrating the value of seniors.

It was my hope that the primary mission of Elder’s Voice would be to strengthen the resolve of older people to know their value and encourage them to stand up and affirm their values by sharing their character, wisdom and talents in the community.

The genesis for my thinking arose out of my experience in being a resident in six different rehab programs that took place in six nursing homes located in and around Lancaster. Although my location in the nursing home was on a rehab wing, I had plenty of opportunities to observe the patients who were long-term residents in the remainder of the facility.

The images that I carry with me, of so many of those folks, are of persons suffering with loneliness, depression, boredom, hopelessness and timidity. I was also impressed by the diversity of vocations in these seniors. There were many blue-collar workers — both male and female — white-collar businesspeople, janitors, teachers, doctors and lawyers. Some were newly retired and others had stopped work years ago. As I talked with many of these folks, I was impressed with their capability to think clearly, and creatively. And my general impression was that many of them dismissed their talents at retirement and now were spending their days lying in bed, waiting to die.

I thought to myself, “What a waste.” But most people walking by that nursing home would never realize that many of the elderly inside were suffering with inadequate care and emotional isolation, and had given up any hope of having a future.

Reviewing our current situation with the COVID-19 virus, from which for the past several weeks our country has suffered well over 1,000 deaths a day, and given that many of those who have died were older Americans, is it any wonder that so many are fearful that they, too, may die this horrible death — separated from their families at the final hours of their life?

During the last three years, my dreams of birthing Elder’s Voice have been hampered by significant health problems, limited transportation and the lack of startup capital. However, I have been encouraged to move forward by the support of many of my readers, friends and family, and my strong belief that God has called me to do this work. I have begun the process of raising capital by creating a psychotherapy practice where I hope to gain nonprofit and charitable status, work voluntarily and turn all profits over to the business.

By doing this, I hope to inspire other seniors to affirm themselves: to recognize they have great value, abilities and wisdom that need to be shared in our communities, especially now as we recover from the tremendous losses suffered in the recent past.

Start a business

If you are relatively healthy, and able to live an active life, don’t hesitate to become an activist. If you have always wanted to start a small business, why not give it some serious thought?

I remember the woman who used to sell grape leaves at Central Market, and the gentleman who had a horseradish concession.

Many of the larger businesses in Lancaster County were started and managed by people beyond their middle years.

If you have a creative bent and love to sew, why not think about a part-time mending business. If you’ve always thought of yourself as a jack-of-all-trades, you could extend the idea and become a handyman — completing the “honey-do” lists for the housewife who can’t seem to get her husband’s attention to accomplish the things that need to be fixed around the house.

During your work years, I’m sure there were times when you wished you could go to work, but it wouldn’t seem like work because it was so much fun. This can happen when you are able to live your dream.

I can almost guarantee that, when you have discovered a new purpose for your life, you will feel better. Your health will improve and you’ll live longer and celebrate your birthdays with exuberance!

Robert Olson is a pastoral psychologist and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues. He invites comments and speaking invitations at robertolsonbdma@gmail.com.