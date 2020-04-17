Can you even begin to imagine what it’s like to drown? To gasp for breath and not be able to fill your lungs with life-giving oxygen. And on top of this, being isolated with a mask, protective clothing and the incessant sounds of a machine blowing air into your lungs and then sucking it out.

And as if coping with the suffocation is not enough, there are no family members, friends or medical staff who you can recognize because they are dressed in garb that isolates them from you.

This is the experience of a person dying of the viral disease COVID-19.

Being with many patients at their time of death, when I was a hospital chaplain, was always a painful experience. Most of the time their family and friends were present, providing support, sharing affection and saying their final words in the midst of their sadness.

The present situation is far different from the one I just referenced.

Please realize that the excruciating difference is the lack of presence — the presence of those who are most important to us, those to whom we have been emotionally bonded in sharing family, life experiences, sickness and health, sadness and joy. It is their presence that is so powerful, that counts the most, that is so healing.

When I was in training to be a chaplain, I asked a supervisor of mine what I should say when being with a family of a loved one who was dying. As I remember it, his response was, “there are no words, the important thing is that you are there, fully present and sitting with them. Your presence is the most important thing, as well as what you represent as a follower of Christ.”

In those days, I didn’t understand the amazing healing power of “being.” When you think back over your life and the major events that have taken place, I am sure you remember who was there, and how important it was to you that they shared that time with you.

If you have doubts about the power of presence and how it can heal us, give us hope and absolve our pain, let me remind you of the 23rd Psalm:

“The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want.

He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters,

He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff they comfort me.

You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies: You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Robert Olson is a pastoral psychologist and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues. He invites comments and speaking invitations at robertolsonbdma@gmail.com.