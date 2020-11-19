Singer and actress Selena Gomez will portray Silvia Vasquez-Lavado – a Peruvian-American mountain climber, social entrepreneur and 1996 Millersville University graduate, according to a recent blog post from the university.

The film is based on Vasquez-Lavado’s forthcoming memoir titled “In the Shadow of the Mountain,” which is set to be published by Holt in the winter of 2022. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film will share the name of Vasquez-Lavado's memoir.

Gomez will also produce film with her company July Moon Productions, and Vasquez-Lavado will serve as executive producer. The project, according to Vasquez-Lavado's Instagram, has been in the works for 10 months.

In 2018, Vasquez-Lavado became the first openly gay woman to successfully climb the Seven Summits – the tallest peaks on each continent – which includes Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Everest.

In 2014, Vasquez-Lavado launched Courageous Girls – a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and healing survivors of sexual abuse and violence. Vasquez-Lavado survived childhood sexual abuse in Peru. Forbes Magazine recognized her as one of its 20 Corporate Heroes of 2015.

According to the Millersville University blog post, Vasquez-Lavado graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and participated in the university radio station.

