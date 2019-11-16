When members of Otterbein United Methodist Church went to the U.S./Mexican border last month, they didn’t have an agenda.

“It was really an education,” said the Rev. Jonette Gay, Otterbein’s pastor. “We wanted to know what’s happening.”

What they discovered is a complex humanitarian crisis that defies simple solutions.

On one hand, Homeland Security agents are attempting to halt human trafficking and the flow of illicit drugs into this country.

On the other, asylum-seekers who are fleeing violence or political reprisals in their home countries and have previously been able to make a case for asylum, have been denied access to this country. Many are being held in detention centers or jammed together in makeshift camps on the Mexican side of the border.

Initial meeting

The group, consisting of Gay, Pat and Elizabeth Loht, Carl Frey and Pat Lee, Vicki Perella and the Rev. Debra Schreiber flew to Phoenix, Arizona, where they met with Lancaster County native and former Manheim Township resident A. Scott Brown, special agent in charge of Homeland Security for Arizona. Joining them was Constance Brown, Scott’s mother and the widow of the late Rev. Alan Brown, who served as Otterbein’s pastor from 1964 to 1987.

Brown offered an overview of his job. He said his agents have arrested drug and human traffickers at border crossings. One of his agents, he said, helped capture Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

When pressed about law enforcement at the border, Pat Loht said, Brown told them “human smuggling and narcotics come north and money and weapons go south.”

In Tucson, they met with BorderLinks, an organization that grew out of the faith-and-conscience-based U.S. Sanctuary Movement. BorderLinks educates groups about immigration policies and, it states on its website, “inspires action for social transformation.”

Nation of immigrants

Gay was struck by a wall of posters, documenting immigration laws over time.

“All of us (via) our ancestors, were either refugees, immigrants or first-nation Native American,” she said. “There is no other way.”

Speakers from other nonprofits, including the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project and No More Deaths — a humanitarian organization that places food and water in the remote areas of the desert for immigrants — also addressed the group.

Loht said one of the more disturbing images they were shown was a video from a remote camera that showed rogue federal agents destroying water and food stations that No More Deaths had placed in remote areas to prevent immigrants from dying as they cross the desert.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Loht, a Marine Corps veteran, said, “It’s very hard to be a Christian and watch this stuff that’s happening.”

Carl Frey said the federal government has ratcheted up regulation at the border in recent years.

“What’s coming down from the government is simply more ... terrible inhumane policies (such as) having the children separated from their parents because they want to discourage people from coming across.”

Frey said a native from the area told them that in the past, undocumented people were allowed to cross the border regularly for work. Today, they are considered criminals.

“Until it became so highly politicized, I don’t believe people were angry about (the border crossings),” Loht added. “If I were to draw a conclusion, I’d say that (President Donald Trump) should never have politicized this.”

As the Otterbein delegation group pressed people at the border for answers, they often came up empty.

“I kept looking for solutions,” Loht said. “There aren’t any.”

But all agreed the trip gave them a new perspective.

“I think the most impressive thing for us was to see the human side of it, to hear these stories,” Gay said. “It’s not just an issue for them, it’s their lives.”