In my childhood home, my mother hung up a whimsical plaque that said, “Faith will never die as long as colored seed catalogs are printed.”

The humor that she found in this maxim reflects my family’s dismal track record with growing plants from seed. Through self-education, trial and error I have managed to reverse that trend, and I offer some tips to help you enjoy growing plants from seed as much as I do.

Let the seed packet be your guide

Do not delay in ordering seeds online or seeking out seed displays at your favorite garden center or hardware store. Because of the increased interest in gardening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seeds are selling at a record pace.

Another reason to buy your seeds in winter is to absorb the wealth of information contained on the packet. Pay special attention to the guidelines on the proper time to plant seeds outdoors.

Most popular annuals and many vegetables should not be planted outdoors until “danger of frost is past.” (A good rule of thumb for this in the Lancaster area is after Mother’s Day.) However, the seeds packets of cool-weather vegetables, such as peas and lettuce, direct you to plant as “soon as the soil can be worked in spring,” which means when the ground has thawed.

Getting a head start

The seed packets also tell you how many weeks before the last frost day you can plant seeds of warm-season vegetables and annual flowers indoors. I have found that light is the most important element in successfully starting and nurturing seedlings indoors.

If you do not want to invest in a specially designed grow rack, consider placing the seedlings under cool fluorescent lightbulbs. Hang the bulbs so you can regularly adjust their height and keep them two to four inches above the seedlings as they grow. In a pinch, a south- or west-facing windowsill can work for seeds that only need a few weeks inside before setting outdoors.

Which plants should I start from seed?

It is not practical to grow all your garden plants from seeds.

Perennials often have seeds that need a cold period underground to germinate and are more easily propagated by cuttings or by dividing.

You will find many nursery-grown annual plants available in spring, but seed packets offer far more variety.

To help you get started, here are suggestions of annual flowers and vegetables that can be grown successfully from seed, along with a recommendation of whether to start them indoors or sow directly in the garden.

• Annual flowers to start indoors: alyssum, coleus, impatiens, marigold, nicotiana, salvia, snapdragon, statice, vinca.

• Annual flowers to sow outdoors: cosmos, morning glory, nasturtium, sunflower, sweet pea, zinnia.

• Vegetables to start indoors: cucumbers, melon, eggplant, pepper, tomato, winter squash.

• Vegetables to sow outdoors: beans, corn, peas, lettuce, okra, radishes, spinach, zucchini.

Find an excellent overview of seed starting at Seed Starting Demystified on the Penn State Extension website, extension.psu.edu/seed-starting-demystified.

If you have specific questions, please consult our Garden Hotline by emailing to LancasterMG@psu.edu.

Lois Miklas is an area coordinator, for several counties including Lancaster, for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.