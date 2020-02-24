Volunteer sewers have spent nearly 20,000 hours making, by hand, more than 100 quilts to help Mennonite Central Committee.

These quilts will be auctioned off at the relief sale and the money raised funds the nonprofit’s work around the world.

Before the big auction, more than 100 of these quilts will be on display Thursday, March 5, through Saturday, March 7, at MCC’s East Coast Material Resources Center in Ephrata.

Admission to the quilt preview is free. Donations will be accepted for people who vote for their favorite quilt. The donations will support the nonprofit’s vocational training initiatives around the world, according to the nonprofit.

The quilts will move on to the 64th annual Pennsylvania Relief Sale, Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

The sale is one of 38 fundraiser relief sales held each year in the U.S. and Canada. Churches donate finished quilts for the fundraisers. Volunteers also gather in at MCC’s site in Ephrata to make quilts which will be sold at sales throughout the country.

Last year's Pennsylvania Relief sale raised about $420,000.

The preview in Ephrata will have a shop stocked with fabric, linens and spools as well as books and handmade rugs made from donated textiles.

Visitors can vote for their favorite quilt with donations. Money raised will support the nonprofit’s food initiatives around the world.

Tours will be offered of the center, which receives donations for partner agencies around the world.

The preview will be at 517 W. Trout Run Road in Ephrata. Preview hours are Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.