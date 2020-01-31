If you are a movie fan and will be watching the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, the Regal Manor, 1246 Millersville Pike, has a deal for you.
Beginning Friday and running through Sunday, Feb. 9, the Best Picture Film Festival will featuring seven of the nine best picture nominees. (“The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” are both Netflix productions.)
Those movies are:
- “Ford v Ferrari” (PG-13)
- “Jojo Rabbit” (PG-13)
- “Joker” (R)
- “Little Women” (PG)
- “1917” (R)
- “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood” (R)
- “Parasite” (R)
Movie fans can buy a Festival pass for $35, which entitles them to see any of the seven movies when they are screening, as well as 10 percent off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases and automatic membership in the Regal Crown Club.
Four of the nominated films are currently showing at Regal Manor.
THE SCHEDULE
Jan. 31-Feb. 1
- Noon: “Ford v Ferrari” and “Parasite.”
- 3:30 p.m.: “Little Women” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”
- 7 p.m.: “Jojo Rabbit” and “1917.”
- 10:30 p.m.: “Joker” and “Ford v Ferrari.”
Feb. 2 and 3
- Noon: “Joker” and “Parasite.”
- 3:30 p.m.: “Jojo Rabbit” and “1917.”
- 7 p.m.: “Little Women” and “Joker.”
- 10:30 p.m.: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “Little Women.”
Feb. 4 and 5
- Noon: “Jojo Rabbit” and “1917.”
- 3:30 p.m.: “Ford v Ferrari” and “Joker.”
- 7 p.m.: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “Ford v Ferrari.”
- 10:30 p.m.: “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit.”
Feb. 6 and 7
- Noon: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “Ford v Ferrari.”
- 3:30 p.m.: “Parasite” and “1917.”
- 7 p.m.: “Little Women” and “Parasite.”
- 10:30 p.m.: “1917” and “Joker.”
Feb. 8 and 9
- Noon: “Jojo Rabbit” and “Little Women.”
- 3:30 p.m.: “Little Women” and “Parasite.”
- 7 p.m.: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
- 10:30 p.m.: “Ford v Ferrari”
For more information, go to regmovies.com.