The West Lawn mansion in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, was built for B.B. Martin, a prominent lumber dealer, circa 1873. It has Second Empire details including a square, three-story tower with a large veranda. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Eastern Market, built around 1883, is an example of Second Empire style, with a bell-curved mansard roof atop a three-story corner tower. It closed as a market house in 1927. It's in the 300 block of East King Street in Lancaster.
The Roland Brubaker Mansion building in the 300 block of North Duke Street, circa 1870, has Second Empire details including a convex mansard roof, a deep cornice, round-top dormers and patterned slate roofing.
The West Lawn mansion in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, was built for B.B. Martin, a prominent lumber dealer, circa 1873. It has Second Empire details including a square, three-story tower with a large veranda. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
This example of Second Empire style is on East Chestnut Street in Lancaster, and was built around 1880. It has a straight mansard roof with patterned slate, and round-top dormers.
This house on North Duke Street in Lancaster exemplifies the Second Empire style. Built circa 1880, it has a straight mansard roof, patterned slate roofing and elaborate porch details.
The Roland Brubaker Mansion building in the 300 block of North Duke Street, circa 1870, has Second Empire details including a convex mansard roof, a deep cornice, round-top dormers and patterned slate roofing.
LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 8: SECOND EMPIRE, 1850-1868
Victorian architecture spanned the 64-year reign of Queen Victoria, from 1837 to 1901.
During her sovereignty, seven styles of architecture were prevalent; Second Empire, Italianate, Stick Eastlake, Queen Anne, Shingle, Richardsonian Romanesque and Folk Victorian.
The Second Industrial Revolution of 1870 to 1917 changed the way buildings were constructed, resulting in speed, efficiency and economy. The mass production of doors, windows, trim, siding and roofing expanded the market to include the average American, and, interestingly the departure from masonry construction to wood-frame construction permitted architects to experiment with more playful and irregular floor plans and exteriors.
The Excelsior Building on East King Street in Lancaster, built around 1873, has Second Empire characteristics: tall, slender windows; a deep cornice; and a straight mansard roof. It also has a round-top dormer and oculus windows.
The West Lawn mansion in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, was built for B.B. Martin, a prominent lumber dealer, circa 1873. It has Second Empire details including a square, three-story tower with a large veranda. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Barr Spangler Mansion on Fairview Avenue in Marietta was built in 1875 for Barr Spangler, a Marietta businessman. Its Second Empire-style details include a concave mansard roof with decorative slate shingles deep cornice and a large entry porch.
The Excelsior Building on East King Street in Lancaster, built around 1873, has Second Empire characteristics: tall, slender windows; a deep cornice; and a straight mansard roof. It also has a round-top dormer and oculus windows.
The West Lawn mansion in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, was built for B.B. Martin, a prominent lumber dealer, circa 1873. It has Second Empire details including a square, three-story tower with a large veranda. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Excelsior Building on East King Street in Lancaster, built around 1873, has Second Empire characteristics: tall, slender windows; a deep cornice; and a straight mansard roof.
The Barr Spangler Mansion on Fairview Avenue in Marietta was built in 1875 for Barr Spangler, a Marietta businessman. Its Second Empire-style details include a concave mansard roof with decorative slate shingles deep cornice and a large entry porch.
This example of Second Empire style is on East Chestnut Street in Lancaster, and was built around 1880. It has a straight mansard roof with patterned slate, and round-top dormers.
The Eastern Market, built around 1883, is an example of Second Empire style, with a bell-curved mansard roof atop a three-story corner tower. It closed as a market house in 1927. It's in the 300 block of East King Street in Lancaster.
This house on North Duke Street in Lancaster exemplifies the Second Empire style. Built circa 1880, it has a straight mansard roof, patterned slate roofing and elaborate porch details.
Outside of Lancaster County, you can find Second Empire details on Philadelphia's City Hall, built circa 1871-1902. Not its convex mansard roof.
The Roland Brubaker Mansion building in the 300 block of North Duke Street, circa 1870, has Second Empire details including a convex mansard roof, a deep cornice, round-top dormers and patterned slate roofing.
A mansard roof and wrought-iron roof cresting are examples of Second Empire style details.
This example of Second Empire style on West Chestnut Street, in a building built circa 1880, has a convex mansard roof and roof cresting.
This building at West Chestnut Street and College Avenue in Lancaster, built circa 1887 by F. Oliver Sturgis, has a straight mansard roof. That's an example of Second Empire style.
This building on West Chestnut Street, built circa 1879, is an example of Second Empire style. It has green serpentine walls, with a concave mansard roof and iron roof cresting.
The West Lawn mansion in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, was built for B.B. Martin, a prominent lumber dealer, circa 1873. It has Second Empire details including a square, three-story tower with a large veranda. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The invention of the scroll saw, standardization of building components and the electric-powered wood lathe gave builders “free license” to express their skills in a new and creative way.
Additionally, the publication and use of “pattern books” for house plans and ideas more than doubled between 1850 and 1880.
The first of the Victorian styles was Second Empire style (1855-1885). The name refers to the style of architecture that evolved during the rule of Napoleon III (1852-1870).
His mandate to have French architects reinvent the skyline of Paris resulted in the infamous mansard roof, prominent cornices, round-top dormers, round windows and an overall sense of the grandiose.
The Second Empire style can be seen in residential design as well as civic design.
President Ulysses S. Grant was so enamored with the beauty and grandeur of the style that, in the United States, it is often referred to as the General Grant style.
Porches are common, as are balconies, square towers and impressive front entries.
Lancaster County has many Second Empire examples in the city and surrounding villages. The public interest in the style began to wane in 1880, as newer architectural styles emerged.
What was the First Empire?
The reign of Napoleon Bonaparte (Napoleon I), from 1804 to 1815, is considered the First French Empire or Napoleonic Empire.
What civic buildings in Lancaster are considered Second Empire style?
The former Eastern Market (pictured right), circa 1880, is Second Empire, with a distinctive, bell-shaped mansard roof on the square tower.
What are the distinctive round dormer windows on the Excelsior Building called?
The round windows located in the mansard roof are oculus or oeil-de-boeuf (bull’s eye) dormer windows.
This Design Intervention column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com. Scott's column runs in LNP | LancasterOnline on the second Thursday of each month.