A good time that just so happens to be for a good cause — that’s what the organizers of Lancaster MusicFest envision.

Last year, RE/MAX SmartHub real estate brokers Jeremy Ganse and Mitch Gready held the inaugural Lancaster MusicFest in Buchanan Park. Despite a cool and sometimes rainy day, the event attracted more than 700 people to Buchanan Park to raise $3,000 for Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

The festival will return to Buchanan Park on Saturday. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. A VIP option including access to a separate viewing area, artist meet and greets, a T-shirt and table service is $75. Money raised will go to expanding the music therapy program at Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Children’s Hospital and to the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership’s Home Buyer Course, which provides resources and education to first-time homebuyers. A portion of the proceeds also will go to underwriting next year’s event.

“I think we’re going to make the footprint of the event bigger, because we’re hoping for a warmer, sunnier day,” Gready says.

Baltimore blues musician Kelly Bell Band will headline the show. Bell’s band describes its sound as “Muddy Waters wearing a Bob Marley T-shirt riding on Black Sabbath’s tour bus on their way to a Parliament Funkadelic concert, listening to Sammy Davis Junior on an 8-track tape humming a Run DMC song.”

While hot air balloons were part of the event’s initial inspiration, none will fly the day of the event this year. (Three were planned to take off last year, but were grounded because of inclement weather.) Instead, the RE/MAX balloon will be launched at 6 p.m. Friday from Clipper Magazine Stadium as a way to promote the event.

Attendees are still encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to Buchanan Park on Saturday. Outside food, beverages and pets are prohibited. Food trucks and a beer garden will be on-site.

New this year is a second stage, where a children’s performance featuring Nick DiSanto and Mark DeRose will be presented at noon and 1 p.m.

Children can make shakers out of soup cans to play along to the music. The Circus School of Lancaster also will be on-site, providing face painting, balloon animals and more.

The event also is now part of the SmartHub Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Lancaster MusicFest is the signature event of the foundation.

The performance schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. to noon: Little Buddy.

Noon: Kids program.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

1 p.m.: Kids program.

12:20-1:20 p.m.: Adrian Garcia Band.

1:40-2:30 p.m.: Lavacave.

2:50-3:40 p.m.: Mark DeRose and the Dreadnought Brigade.

4-4:50 p.m.: Hydroponic Philharmonic.

5:10-5:45 p.m.: the bandalow.

6-8 p.m.: Kelly Bell Band.