Country singer and "American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery will return to American Music Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for McCreery's show are $59-$79 and go on sale Sept. 21. They will be available online at amtshows.com, by phone at 800-648-4102, or in person at American Music Theatre's box office.
American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E.
McCreery won the tenth season of "American Idol" in 2011. At age 18, McCreery became the youngest male artist of any genre to have his first album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. He's since released three more records, the most recent being 2018's "Seasons Change."
McCreery gave fans a glimpse into his wedding day in the music video for "This is It." His other hits include "Five More Minutes," "The Trouble With Girls" and "See You Tonight."