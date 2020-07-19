The temperature is expected to rise as high as 96 degrees today. The good news: It's National Ice Cream Day.

This annual observance, established as the third Thursday in July by a proclamation signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, inspires national restaurant chains and local ice cream parlors to offer deals on the sweet treat we all scream for.

Below is a list of some of those deals.

For national chains listed here, note that deals apply at participating store locations; be sure to check in advance whether your local store is participating.

• Friendly's is celebrating its 85th birthday in conjunction with National Ice Cream Day, and is offering ice cream cones for 85 cents to BFF loyalty program members. You can sign up for the BFF program here.

• Scoops Ice Cream & Grille, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, is offering $1 scoops — any of the eatery’s 24 flavors of hand dipped ice cream; a small soft serve or any of its water ice flavors — for $1 plus tax.

• Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream is running a "Fantasy Flavor Scoop Off" contest on its Instagram page starting at 1 p.m. today. Ice cream fans are encouraged to look for the contest post that's going up today, to share their most creative ice cream flavor idea in a comment that starts "my contest entry" and to tag a friend in the post.

The contest runs until Wednesday, July 22, and the winner gets a prize package that includes coupons for ice cream for a year, company merchandise and 15 handmade cartons of the winning flavor.

• Baskin-Robbins stores are offering a free scoop of ice cream, and no delivery fee, when you order $15 or more via the DoorDash delivery service today. Use the code BASKINSCOOP when you order online or on the DoorDash app.

• Dairy Queen is offering $1 off any dipped cone today, through its mobile app only.

• Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, is celebrating National Ice Cream Day in its Milkhouse until 9 tonight, but hasn't specified any deals on its event page for the day.

• And, you can make every day of the summer into an ice cream day by visiting the southcentral Pennsylvania creameries that are usually part of Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail.

The trail, with its passport and rewards, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic; it's set to return in summer 2021. But the trail's southcentral Pennsylvania creameries, including some in Lancaster County, are still serving up ice cream. They are listed here.