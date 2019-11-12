Scooby-Doo, who is celebrating his 50th year in show business, will be coming to the American Music Theatre April 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the stage spectacular “Scooby Doo! and The Lost City of Gold,
Tickets are $29, $39 and $49 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 15.
The show will feature live actors, puppetry, state of the art technology, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, video mapping and a little magic.
Scooby and his meddling , mystery friends, including Shaggy, Velma, Fred and Daphne, will set out to solve a whole new adventure in an exotic location.
The co-production of Warner Brothers and Monlove, will premiere in March 2020 and continue on a global, five-year tour, going to more than 30 countries.