The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development will host its first Cup O’ Cards virtual fundraiser raffle, which launches March 15.

The raffle will feature hundreds of dollars in gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. Schreiber will purchase the gift cards, put them in five sponsored coffee cups and sell raffle tickets for the cups, with proceeds benefiting Schreiber. The nonprofit says the event’s benefits are two-fold, as it’s also a way to support the local businesses that have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re still looking for creative ways to raise money for the kids who need our services, but we want to do it safely,” said Schreiber President James DeBord. “This idea also will allow us to help some of the businesses that have supported us through the years, like Lancaster Dispensing Co. and CR Lapp’s. Raising money for Schreiber and helping the community. I hope people get as excited about this as I am.”

Cup O’ Cards will run from March 15-26. Supporters may purchase raffle tickets at schreiberpediatric.org.

Schreiber Pediatric provides physical, occupational and speech-language therapies, as well as educational and recreational programs for thousands of children in central Pennsylvania.