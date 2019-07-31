It’s rare that an email solicitation ends in anything exciting.
Amy Banks, however, had a recent experience than begs to differ.
Banks, a Lancaster vocalist and owner of Robin-Banks Entertainment, received an email with the following subject line: “Own a School of Rock franchise and enhance music education in your community.”
Her interest was piqued. And through a friend, she was introduced to School of Rock’s founder, Paul Green. Green sold the company in 2010, and has since opened Paul Green Rock Academy, a more selective music education program.
Green, an accomplished musician with a playful demeanor, is considered by some film critics to be the inspiration behind Jack Black’s character in the 2003 movie “School of Rock.” (The film’s screenwriter has denied this claim; Green told the Guardian in 2004 that he considered suing but decided against it.)
Rock Academy students are divided into two groups for the summer and get a taste of life as touring musicians. In between dates opening for Yes founding member Jon Anderson — whom Green manages — the students had a free date that happened to pass through Lancaster. So Banks got to work.
“I said, we’ll just play someone’s barbecue. We love those kinds of gigs,” Green says. “She was like, ‘Not on my watch you won’t.’ ”
Kids Rock the Park, a free event in Binns Park Thursday, will showcase the students on tour with Paul Green Rock Academy. Green says they’ll play “everything from Abba to Zappa.” The students will collaborate with young musicians from Music for Everyone’s camp on a few songs, and Banks will sing with the students, too. The lineup also includes a set from Lancaster band One Too Many.
Artist Loryn Spangler-Jones will also be on site doing a live painting to the music that will be up for sale. Food, beer and wine also will be for sale, including a commemorative cup to benefit Music for Everyone.
Banks hopes the event will serve a few purposes: not only does it give Green’s students another venue to perform, but she hopes it will serve as a gauge of interest in starting a similar program in our community.
“I want to see if Lancaster is interested,” Banks says. “I’m trying to evaluate whether there’s a need or demand for this kind of programming.”
Green’s inspiration for Paul Green School of Rock started to blossom in 1999. Green, who had been giving private lessons in Philadelphia, found that students he invited to jam with him and his friends improved rapidly compared to the ones who did not.
“I was like, there should be more to this, you know?” Green says. “It felt like we were a baseball team that only took batting practice.”
A friend offered to have the students play at his art opening. Having a gig to work toward invigorated Green’s students, and he saw a difference in their work ethic almost immediately.
“It just created a sense of excitement and stakes that simply weren’t there in the traditional lesson format,” Green says.
After that first show, he knew he was on to something big. School of Rock now has more than 200 franchised locations all over the world.
Its mission speaks to Banks, who has been a performer herself for 30 years.
“I believe that through these types of opportunities, people really learn a sense of who they are and their own creative expression,” Banks says. “I think there’s a level of confidence that’s developed from being onstage, and the combination of really creative self-expression and confidence, I think helps young people in whatever endeavors they may have.”
Since leaving School of Rock, Green spent time in Woodstock, New York, where he hosted a radio show, created a college-level program Woodstock Music Lab, and was music director of the Woodstock Film Festival. Green moved back to Philadelphia a few years ago to pursue a law degree from Temple Law. Since returning to Pennsylvania, he’s enjoyed getting to explore the Red Rose City.
“Now that I’ve been out to Lancaster a few times, I love that city,” Green says. “I’m so happy to be close to it.”
He balances his studies with running his latest venture, Paul Green Rock Academy. The audition-only program accepts a smaller number of students than School of Rock and provides students opportunities to perform with stars such as Anderson, Peter Frampton, Alice Cooper and more. Green has been delighted to return to teaching.
“I’m like a chef, you know what I’m saying?” Green says. “And I can hire the brightest sous chef right out of the culinary institute, trained in France, and no one is ever going to get the spices exactly how you want it. And I thought, with School of Rock, I was like the chef who opened too many locations and didn’t get to cook anymore. And now I own two food trucks that are open only two days a week each and I do all the cooking.”
Green’s favorite part is seeing how his students improve over the 15-day tour. By the end of the run, the students will have more than four hours of performance-ready material. It’s not unlike the Beatles grinding out shows in Hamburg or a budding Allman Brothers Band playing gig after gig opening for larger acts.
“All the bands I love played a lot, a lot of covers, and through that learned their craft,” Green says.
As the students perfect their repertoire, Green likes to keep them challenged by adding more tracks as their tour progresses. For instance, on a past tour, he heard Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” playing by chance in a rest stop. He promptly assigned it to his young musicians.
“I always tell my students, the reward for learning your songs is more songs,” Green says.