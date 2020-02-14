On Monday morning, after a busy weekend running Tony Wang’s restaurant, Patricia Wang was on an Amtrak train to Philadelphia to see her husband, Tony.

Tony has been fighting cancer for the past three years, and his most recent battle has landed him in the hospital since Jan. 16.

His voice box was removed, and, while he was being treated, his appendix burst. His prognosis is good though, says Patricia Wang, and she hopes he will be home in a week.

“I can’t wait to see his face,” Patricia Wang says over the phone. “This has been very difficult. We haven’t been apart very much.”

This is all happening while the future of the restaurant’s current location is unclear. Last month, LNP | LancasterOnline, reported that there are plans to knock down the restaurant to make room for two new hotels. In the meantime, Patricia Wang has been keeping the restaurant up and running.

“I want people to know that Tony does not want to retire,” Patricia Wang says. “And to tell you the truth, I don’t want him to retire. Because he would drive me nuts. He is not a retiring type of person. He has a lot of energy. And lots of people have said, just tell us where you are and we’ll follow you. And I know they would.”

Running the restaurant

Patricia Wang has been helping her husband run the restaurant since it opened in 1992.

“We worked, like, seven days a week for two solid years to get the restaurant started,” she says. “We were so exhausted and Tony would get a little bit grumpy with me, because he couldn’t get grumpy with the help —they’d quit.”

Patricia Wang came up with a plan. She called Royer’s Flowers and ordered a huge bouquet of flowers and signed Tony’s name to the card and charged it to him. The flowers arrived, but Tony was still so exhausted and frustrated that he maintained his grumpy attitude.

“We continued this little dance until we had, like, three huge bouquets of flowers,” she says. “He finally figured it out. I tell all the girls, listen don’t get upset, just call the florist.”

Patricia took apart the three huge bouquets and got some vases and put them on all the tables in the restaurant.

“Ever since we’ve had fresh flowers in the restaurant," she says, “to sort of remind him of that.”

35 years together

Patricia and Tony will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this summer.

She first met Tony, 35 years ago, at a friend’s art gallery.

“He was haggling with my friend, the owner of the store, over a drawing table,” Patricia Wang says. “I was instantly smitten with this guy. That’s never really happened to me before. If you think of a cartoon with the hearts coming out of the eyes, that’s about what happened.”

Patricia says she shifted her flirtation into high-gear.

“I was hair-flipping and eyelash-batting and doing all the things that girls do to get attention,” Patricia Wang says. “Tony was completely unaware. And I thought ‘Phooey on this. There are many fish in the sea.’ So I left.”

The two continued to run into each other around town. Soon, Tony started asking Patricia out, Patricia would decline and they continued their little game of cat-and-mouse.

After a year, Patricia finally accepted a lunch date with Tony. And, yes, they went to a Chinese restaurant.

“I’m wearing this white blouse,” Patricia says. “And you know how on a first date you want to impress somebody, so I’m using chopsticks and eating gravy-dripping chicken feet, which are almost impossible to pick up. I drop one in the center of my blouse. I go into the ladies’ room and they have a sink that’s maybe 2 1/2 feet off the floor. It’s the shortest sink I’ve ever seen. I’m underneath the sink trying to wash up my blouse and I look in the mirror and it’s now transparent.

“They have a blow dryer, so I'm under the blow dryer trying to dry it,” she says. “I'm not leaving there until I have been restored. Kids are banging on the door, and I’m screaming ‘Go away! Go away!’ It was humiliating. But from that moment on that we were interlocked.”

Valentine’s Day in hospital

Tony and Patricia, who, as it turns out were actually born on the same day, have been together ever since. Though this Valentine’s Day, Tony will be in the hospital.

“But I'm keeping the restaurant going. Everybody is coming in, and it’s just amazing how many people have an attachment to the restaurant and love Tony,” Patricia says. “Everybody has been praying for Tony. I have an agnostic praying for him. We don’t even know who he is talking to.”

Kevin Cramer, of Strasburg, was at Tony Wang’s last Friday with his son. He pointed out to his son a photo of himself taken when he was his son’s age that hangs on a wall filled with photos and notes from customers.

“I’ve been going there since I was 8 or 9 years old,” Cramer says. “They took good care of me when I was in the hospital as a kid. Tony gave me a statue to cheer me up. He makes every customer feel welcome, and his food is the best Chinese food in the area.”

The restaurant is a special place for so many people. The wall of photos, art and notes show how special it is.

Tony and Patricia never really got to celebrate a traditional dinner Valentine’s Day together since they were always busy serving dinners to others couples, but the restaurant has seen plenty of romantic moments, including a few marriage proposals.

“But this is my Valentine’s present to my honey,” Patricia says. “Keeping his restaurant going.”