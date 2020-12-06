When asbestos cancer took Dad from us in 2001, his death reset the trajectory of my life.

He was relatively young when he died — 53 — and at 28, I had yet to marry. It hurt to think he would never know my wife and children or watch me attempt to apply his wisdom to my life.

In the end, it doesn’t matter how many times I told him I love him; it’s the showing that counts, and I lost that opportunity. With Dad gone, I could no longer demonstrate my love for him. I could not show him that I valued his teaching and that I, too, could work hard to be an effective husband, father and member of the community. Instead, I have spent the last 20 years trying to prove those things to myself.

Being a husband and father comes naturally to me (much of what I need is literally in my DNA), but the role requires a lot of paying attention and listening, which are acquired skills. Perhaps the greatest lesson my father taught me, by his own example, is that caring means listening to a person and respecting their thoughts and feelings regardless of whether you agree with them.

That essential skill of careful, objective listening also translates outside the family into the community, especially in my line of work. When you take time to really hear what people say and ask them questions that show you understand their perspective, they feel cared for. And while some of our readers might be surprised to hear this, the primary job of journalists is to care for the people in their community.

That’s why I spent years trying to convince my editors to let me write a column about death — because I care.

When you spend enough time putting together daily newspapers, you start to recognize patterns in the stories. The boilerplate for one of our most common stories goes something like this: Man is afraid and, motivated by his fear, does something stupid, bringing misery to himself and others.

People universally fear death, and I figured if I could convince folks to consider their mortality for a short time, they might not be so afraid, and there might be a little less misery in the world.

Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, the Swiss-American psychiatrist who proposed the now-famous five stages of grief in her groundbreaking 1969 book “On Death and Dying,” once wrote: “If all of us would make an all-out effort to contemplate our own death, to deal with our anxieties surrounding the concept of our death … perhaps there could be less destructiveness around us.”

She believed that deepening our understanding of death improves our quality of life, and so do I.

When the Matters of Life and Death column first ran in May 2019, no one could have anticipated that in several months, the imminence of death would be top of mind for everybody in America and around the world. The global spread of the coronavirus and the particularly acute infection gripping this country have made us recalculate the value of life on a scale that this column never could. For that, I am grateful.

Indeed, the pandemic makes it easier to bring this column to a close. Americans, who have invested heavily in sanitizing and ignoring ever-present death, have no choice now but to acknowledge the fleeting nature of life and meditate on their own ends, if only until a vaccine shows up.

Today’s column is the last in this series, which has explored the incredible truth of our existence: that we are here for a short time, and then we are not.

The same truth applies to newspaper columns: They come and go. And as this one departs, my father again comes to mind.

Dad is never far away. He sits behind my eyes, sees through my glasses, guides my fingers over the keyboard, informing my life and my writing.

His death inadvertently taught me the power of words, and that you can make a salient point with just one or two.

In grief, we often feel the need to scream and shout. I am not generally a render of garments, but in dealing with my own grief I did feel the need to say something, anything that mattered. I chose to broadcast that message on the license plate of my father’s 1995 Toyota pickup, of which I had taken ownership.

After much thought about how to spend my seven letters, I chose the word “EMBRACE.” With a fresh understanding that I would never again hold Dad in my arms, it seemed like sound advice.

A couple of years ago, that truck finally rusted out, and the license plate, fused to the bolts, went with it. Today I send out a new message on the backside of the Honda minivan I use to shuttle my children to their sports and activities: “LIVE NOW.”

We can theorize and argue over what happens after we die, but there’s no debating the importance of the fragile, amazing moments we have today. Time is the only real commodity, and we would be fools to waste it.

The questions that dog us in life — Who am I? Where did I come from? Where am I going? What should I do while I am here? — may not have simple answers, but we cannot be paralyzed by what we do not know. We must always get up and move forward.

What is the most effective path to take? That is anyone’s guess, but I think my wife found a good answer. She recently applied for a personalized license plate for our Jeep: “LOVE ALL.”

I can’t wait for that one to arrive.