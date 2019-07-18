For the first time, Lancaster Pride has partnered with the Lancaster Barnstormers to bring its annual LGBT community celebration to Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster Pride’s chair, Jessi Jaymes Purdy, says Pride approached the Barnstormers about hosting the event at the stadium, and they were met by enthusiastic support.

“We think it’s going to be an absolutely amazing venue for us,” Purdy says.

Lancaster Pride was held on Water Street, Binns Park and Buchanan Park in recent years.

Michael Reynolds, general manager of the Barnstormers, says the baseball organization was happy to provide a new home for Lancaster Pride.

“We see ourselves as a community center for the county and beyond,” Reynolds says. “We just love hosting all community events here at the stadium, and we thought it would be a great location for them to host their annual event.”

At Clipper Magazine Stadium, the Lancaster Pride stage will be situated on the field, so attendees can sit in the stands to enjoy the performances if they so choose. Spoken-word poet Andrea Gibson, who uses they/them pronouns, will headline.

“They are a spoken-word poet who deals with social issues and LGBTQ issues in their poetry,” Purdy says of Gibson. “They are a voice of a community on an international level at this point, and it’s really amazing that they have agreed to be part of our celebration and be part of that voice that brings awareness to LGBT issues at large.”

Other performers include Lyncs, Tubafresh, Kahmor Vixenn and HEXXA. Lancaster company Animal House Productions booked the lineup.

New this year is a drag tent, featuring drag performances and DJs throughout the day.

Vendors will be along the stadium’s concourse, and food trucks will be posted up in the front parking lot. Additional vendors will be in the back lot. There also will be a beer garden.

For the first time, Lancaster Pride will have a kids’ play area.

“It will give families a place to go and let their kids just run wild for a few minutes while they can relax,” Purdy says.

Attendees will have access to the stadium’s bathroom facilities, which will be gender-neutral for the event.

Lancaster Pride is later than most other city’s Pride celebrations, many of which were in June during National Pride Month. Purdy was cognizant of other city’s dates as well as the Barnstormers’ schedule while planning this year’s event.

The venue change comes during a significant year in LGBT history, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

“It’s amazing the progress that Lancaster city has made over the last two decades, especially over the last decade and a half,” Purdy says. “Lancaster city is one of the few cities in Pennsylvania that has LGBT protection. ... That’s really important. That’s the kind of progress Pride celebrates.”

While the event is about supporting and uplifting the LGBT community, Purdy is clear that allies are also welcome to join the fun.

“My goal is to eventually have Pride just be a citywide celebration of Lancaster being an open, welcoming place for all,” Purdy says. “That’s my personal goal. We definitely want our allies to come out. You don’t even have to know someone that’s in the community to come out and enjoy Pride and to be part of the event.”