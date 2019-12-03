The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York added two shows to its 2020 schedule on Tuesday.

Colin Jost, co-host of "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live," will make his Appell Center debut on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. A ticket to Jost's Appell Center performance also includes a copy of his new book, "A Very Punchable Face." Jost has written for "Saturday Night Live" since 2005, and became co-anchor of "Weekend Update" in 2014.

In 2017, Jost was spotted at Tellus360 after a performance for students at Millersville University.

Postmodern Jukebox, the YouTube sensation that reimagines popular songs with a jazz flair, will return to the Appell Center on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. The band sold out its Strand Theatre show in May 2018. The band has 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and has amassed over one billion YouTube views. The York date is part of Postmodern Jukebox's "Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. They will be available online at appellcenter.org or by phone at 717-846-1111.

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts is located at 50 N. George St. in York.