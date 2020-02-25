Two legendary acts will perform at Hersheypark Stadium this summer.

Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will bring their joint Miraculous Supernatural tour to Hershey on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. Tickets initially will be exclusively available on Ticketmaster.com. Starting Feb. 29, tickets will also be available at hersheyentertainment.com and the Giant Center Box Office.

Santana's set will highlight songs from his "Supernatural" and "The Woodstock Experience" albums. He'll also play some new songs from his latest release, 2019's "Africa Speaks."

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!” Santana, 72, said in a press release. “I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song."

Earth, Wind & Fire was founded in Chicago in 1969. The band's catalog of hits include "September" and "Boogie Wonderland."

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.