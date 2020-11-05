It’s Christmas Eve, and, somehow, a famous guy in a red suit has shown up at the Amish home of Simon and Eliza Yoder.

Before the night is over, the three will have faced a collision of cultures and Christmas traditions. And Nick (Santa Claus, of course) will have learned a lot about Amish life, love, work and raising a family.

That’s the plot of the family-friendly holiday musical play “The GÜT Life! Christmas with the Yoders & Nick!” It’s being performed at Bird-in-Hand Stage now through Jan. 2.

Produced by Blue Gate Musicals, this interactive 90-minute show features Nathan Garner as Simon Yoder, Monica DePaul as Eliza Yoder and Scotty Scott as Nick/Santa.

A variety of new safety procedures have been instituted at the theater in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The audience at the shows has been reduced to 50% of capacity with seats spaced for proper social distancing. Sanitation procedures are in effect, and masks must be worn by staff and guests in the common areas of the Bird-in-Hand complex.

In addition to “The GÜT Life!” “Ryan & Friends,” a family-friendly comedy show featuring comedian and ventriloquist Ryan Bomgardner and his dummies, also is playing at Bird-in-Hand Stage. The show runs through Nov. 27, with shows at 7 p.m. Nov. 14, and 1 p.m. Nov. 21 and 27.

For either “Ryan & Friends” or “The GÜT Life!” audience members can come just for the show, or combine the performance with breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Adult tickets range from $27 for show only to $47 for dinner and the show on weekends. For children 4-12, tickets range from $13 for the show only to $26 for dinner and show.

For information and tickets, visit bird-in-hand.com/stage or call 717-768-1568. The theater is at 2670 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.