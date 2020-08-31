The 37th annual San Juan Bautista Hispanic Festival will look quite different than past iterations.

This festival — which traditionally brings thousands to Southeast Lancaster city for food, music and dancing — is pivoting to a new format to allow for social distancing during a year when many events have been altered by COVID-19.

This year’s festival, which kicks off Monday and runs through Saturday, will offer its crowd-pleasing food on a takeout basis.

Menu offerings are limited, but include popular items like pinchos (pork skewers), empanadillas de carne (beef pockets) and fried Oreos.

Those interested may place orders online at lancasterhispanicfestival.com/order-food or through the GrubHub app.

The event includes live music performances, which will be streamed online. PA Mambo performs at 6 p.m. Friday and Mariachi Flores performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at lancasterhispanicfestival.com.

Delaina Jolley, a Pennsylvania College of Art & Design student, curated “Ruptura autentica,” a pop-up art exhibition running in conjunction with the festival. Jolley's work is featured along with pieces by fellow PCA&D artists Yamilet Orengo, Jonatan Perez, Tiffany Rodriguez, Jasmyn Stokes and Daniel Valle.

The exhibition temporarily will be on display outside San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St., on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. To learn more about the art exhibition, visit bit.ly/PCADSanJuan.

According to the festival's website, the festival is San Juan Bautista’s primary fundraiser.

Funds raised support the church’s operations and community programming.

For more information, visit lancasterhispanicfestival.com.