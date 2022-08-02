In March, legendary rocker Sammy Hagar visited the Rock Lititz campus with his band, The Circle, for a whirlwind day that included shooting four music videos at Aurora Films and ended with a private benefit concert at Mickey's Black Box.

Now, the seed of that work has just started to bloom, with the release of the first of those four music videos, "Crazy Times." The song serves as the title track to Hagar and The Circle's new album, which will be out on Sept. 30.

The video finds Hagar, along with bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson performing in front of chaos and explosions, as directed by Travis Detweiler. Other videos set to trickle out over the next few months include new Hagar originals "Father Time" and "Funky Feng Shui," as well as a cover of Elvis Costello's "Pump it Up."

The videos are produced by Chris and Aimee Kurtz of Mediatwist Group. Kurtz says that, after the successful day of video shooting with Hagar, he is hoping to bring the likes of Cheap Trick and REO Speedwagon to Rock Lititz in the near future for similar projects.