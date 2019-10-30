Samin Nosrat has an award-winning cookbook. She has a popular show on Netflix and a New York Times column.
And she’s coming to Philadelphia next week.
Nosrat will speak at the Kimmel Center at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Her first cookbook, “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking” won several awards including the 2018 best general cookbook from the James Beard Foundation.
Nosrat’s show on Netflix is split into four episodes, each one exploring a key to great cooking. It’s been called “remarkable” and “down to earth.” “Nosrat announces herself as an enthusiastic, democratic avatar of home cooks everywhere,” writes Alison Herman of The Ringer.
The author is working on a second book, "What to Cook."
“Samin Nosrat has long been a household name in the culinary arts realm, yet recently, her infectious love for food has instilled her in the wider, cultural lexicon,” said Anne Ewers, President and CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. “She presents gourmet food with an accessibility seldom seen, providing an educational experience without an ounce of condescension. Her brilliance is in her simplicity, giving audiences a feeling of friendship with her warmth and vivacity that is even more charming live.”
Tickets for the talk in Philadelphia range from $25 to $55.