These days, it’s a little too easy to become a couch potato and binge on Netflix.

When Simi Telesco heard about the run/walk a mile challenge, she signed up and pushed herself to walk a mile each day in May near her Manor Township home.

Her $25 registration fee is coming back to her in a gift certificate to Funck’s Restaurant.

“What a creative way to be supporting small businesses and restaurants and also keep us healthy,” she says.

The Discover Lancaster Run/Walk a Mile Challenge asks people to walk a mile some time in May. Registration costs $25 and people who sign up will get a $25 gift card from local restaurants. Organizers say they want to push people to get outside while helping one of the few types of businesses allowed to stay open.

“This is something we thought is good for people’s mental health, mental wellbeing in addition to helping the restaurants,” says Sarah Long, director of marketing for Discover Lancaster.

Runners and walkers can sign up once or up to once a week, for up to four gift cards. There are also prizes from some of the tourism group’s non-restaurant partners at the end of the month.

The gift cards can be used now or later and are something easy for businesses to share, Long says. The money’s available quickly for the restaurants as well.

Many of the visitors traditionally targeted by the group come from out of the area. This is another way for locals to discover Lancaster, says Joel Cliff, director of communications and advocacy for the group.

The challenge is similar to one organized by the Alexandria Running Collective in Virginia. Russ Urban, a Discover Lancaster board member, heard about that challenge and suggested Lancaster try it out.

“It seemed like such a positive thing for our community and our restaurant partners,” says Rebecca Gallagher, chair of the tourism board and owner of the historic Smithton Inn in Ephrata.

In just a few days, Long put together the Lancaster challenge, asking people to share their accomplishments with #Lancastertogether

In less than a week, nearly 200 people signed up, including Gallagher. She ran a marathon in Texas in January and since then put running aside. The challenge pushed her to run on the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail and in her neighborhood.

“It’s one thing that gives you a sense of accomplishment,” she says. “One thing that you have control over in this craziness.”

Here’s more from a few people who have joined the challenge.