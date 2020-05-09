The Discover Lancaster Run/Walk a Mile Challenge asks people to walk a mile some time in May. Registration costs $25 and people who sign up will get a $25 gift card from local restaurants. Nathan Claycomb of Strasburg plans to sign up each week in May as he trains for a few races.
These days, it’s a little too easy to become a couch potato and binge on Netflix.
When Simi Telesco heard about the run/walk a mile challenge, she signed up and pushed herself to walk a mile each day in May near her Manor Township home.
Her $25 registration fee is coming back to her in a gift certificate to Funck’s Restaurant.
“What a creative way to be supporting small businesses and restaurants and also keep us healthy,” she says.
The Discover Lancaster Run/Walk a Mile Challenge asks people to walk a mile some time in May. Registration costs $25 and people who sign up will get a $25 gift card from local restaurants. Organizers say they want to push people to get outside while helping one of the few types of businesses allowed to stay open.
“This is something we thought is good for people’s mental health, mental wellbeing in addition to helping the restaurants,” says Sarah Long, director of marketing for Discover Lancaster.
Runners and walkers can sign up once or up to once a week, for up to four gift cards. There are also prizes from some of the tourism group’s non-restaurant partners at the end of the month.
The gift cards can be used now or later and are something easy for businesses to share, Long says. The money’s available quickly for the restaurants as well.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Many of the visitors traditionally targeted by the group come from out of the area. This is another way for locals to discover Lancaster, says Joel Cliff, director of communications and advocacy for the group.
The challenge is similar to one organized by the Alexandria Running Collective in Virginia. Russ Urban, a Discover Lancaster board member, heard about that challenge and suggested Lancaster try it out.
“It seemed like such a positive thing for our community and our restaurant partners,” says Rebecca Gallagher, chair of the tourism board and owner of the historic Smithton Inn in Ephrata.
In just a few days, Long put together the Lancaster challenge, asking people to share their accomplishments with #Lancastertogether
In less than a week, nearly 200 people signed up, including Gallagher. She ran a marathon in Texas in January and since then put running aside. The challenge pushed her to run on the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail and in her neighborhood.
“It’s one thing that gives you a sense of accomplishment,” she says. “One thing that you have control over in this craziness.”
Here’s more from a few people who have joined the challenge.
1 of 7
Chad Landers of Reamstown and his wife Kayla both signed up for the challenge. Chad plans to run a few times a week. Kayla’s going on walks and they also go on family bike rides with their daughters Kahlan, 7, and Alexa, 5. For Chad, the challenge is a new way to get motivated to run.
“It’s a way to support local business and it’s not too crazy expensive,” he says.
Throughout May, Carol Brian plans to start her days walking a mile on the treadmill in the basement of her home in Mount Joy.
“Too much of the year, it acts as a coat rack, but not in the month of May,” she says. “I’m committing to do that, in the spirit, not just in my own health, but the health of the businesses in our community.”
Bethany Knowles of Ephrata Township plans to log three to five miles a few times a week. “I believe in staying fit and active,” she says. “I am also passionate about supporting local businesses, especially in this time of their greatest need.”
Dave Charles of Stevens plans to walk four to five days a week.
“I know what it’s like to be a small business owner and I can’t imagine what they’re going through now,” he says. “I’m fortunate. My whole family is still healthy and employed and we’re trying to do everything we can to help those who aren’t as fortunate.”
Gayle Merkt of West Donegal Township already walks or runs a few times a week. “So why not give local businesses some attention and support?” she says. Merkt says she hopes to add more locations to her usual routine this month while supporting local businesses.
Chad Landers of Reamstown and his wife Kayla both signed up for the challenge. Chad plans to run a few times a week. Kayla’s going on walks and they also go on family bike rides with their daughters Kahlan, 7, and Alexa, 5. For Chad, the challenge is a new way to get motivated to run.
“It’s a way to support local business and it’s not too crazy expensive,” he says.
Chad Landers
Throughout May, Carol Brian plans to start her days walking a mile on the treadmill in the basement of her home in Mount Joy.
“Too much of the year, it acts as a coat rack, but not in the month of May,” she says. “I’m committing to do that, in the spirit, not just in my own health, but the health of the businesses in our community.”
Carol Brian
Lisa Drury plans to take a walk five days a week and explore her Ephrata neighborhood.
“Sanity-wise, I love being outside,” she says. “To get sun, to get outside, to be around trees, to be around nature.”
Lisa Drury
Nathan Claycomb of Strasburg is using this challenge to help him run four virtual 5K races and two virtual 10K races later this year.
“...This challenge gives us the opportunity to pay-it-forward to local businesses while inspiring our community to stay active,” he says.
Nathan Claycomb
Bethany Knowles of Ephrata Township plans to log three to five miles a few times a week. “I believe in staying fit and active,” she says. “I am also passionate about supporting local businesses, especially in this time of their greatest need.”
Bethany Knowles
Dave Charles of Stevens plans to walk four to five days a week.
“I know what it’s like to be a small business owner and I can’t imagine what they’re going through now,” he says. “I’m fortunate. My whole family is still healthy and employed and we’re trying to do everything we can to help those who aren’t as fortunate.”
Dave Charles
Gayle Merkt of West Donegal Township already walks or runs a few times a week. “So why not give local businesses some attention and support?” she says. Merkt says she hopes to add more locations to her usual routine this month while supporting local businesses.