If Esther Pujol has her way, downtown Lancaster will be overflowing with families this weekend.
Pujol is the chairperson of the Rose & Shamrock Festival & Feis, a three-day celebration of Celtic music and culture taking place Friday through Sunday at a variety of locations in Lancaster city.
This is Pujol’s third year in chairing the festival. In her “day job,’’ she teaches dance at the school she owns, the Paloma School of Irish Dance along Manheim Pike.
Although she grew up in the area, Pujol has an Irish heritage.
During World War II, Pujol’s Irish grandmother met her grandfather, a local boy, while he was recuperating from injuries sustained during the D-Day invasion. “She was a war bride,’’ Pujol says.
Her grandmother was a champion Irish dancer who died before Pujol was born. But her parents worked to keep her heritage alive, and Pujol learned Irish dance at a young age.
She, in turn, is passionate about sharing the culture with her own children, and — through events like the festival — with other children and adults in the community.
“We want to keep the festival free. That’s the dream. That’s the plan,’’ Pujol says. “We want to keep it family friendly and expose the younger generation to the culture, the music.”
Aside from two ticketed concerts, the festival’s main competitions and performances are free.
And there are many.
Free performances
About 95 dance schools from 15 states and Canada will be involved in dance competitions, and the festival includes bagpiping, art and food competitions. All those events will be at the Marriott, Pujol says, and all are open to the public. A wide array of vendors will display and sell their Celtic wares at the Marriott, as well.
Tellus360, Meduseld Meadery and Annie Bailey’s also will host Celtic music and events throughout the weekend, including a music competition at Tellus360 on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in An Sibin. (While members of the public are welcome to the competition, they are asked to enter only between songs.)
“I think the thing I’m so proud of with the festival is that we’ve gotten so many organizations involved,’’ Pujol says.
One of the festival highlights each year is the music.
A variety of free concerts will take place throughout the weekend at the Marriott.
Performers include Cormorant’s Fancy, Celtic Martins, Charlie Zahm, Tad Marks, Fire in the Glen, Rehoboth Welsh Choir and Keystone Fiddlers.
Ticketed performances
Philadelphia-based Celtic rock band Barleyjuice is returning to the festival for its third performance due to popular demand, Pujol says.
Held at the Lancaster Marriott, the concert also features Hold Fast, a band that blends Celtic, punk and rock music. Tickets are $13 in advance and 18 at the door.
Glengarry Bhoys, a Canadian band blending Canadian Highland Scots and French Canadian influences, performs Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Ware Center. Tickets are $15.
Pujol will be on hand all weekend to oversee the logistics of the growing festival, which brings thousands of contestants and spectators to Lancaster’s downtown. About 100 volunteers help out during the weekend.
“When you’re running an event of that size there are many things to oversee,’’ she says. “I call it putting out fires — that’s my job description.’’
Pujol hopes to see even more people come to the festival this year, and for them to explore the satellite performances and events, as well.
She especially hopes to see lots of youngsters.
“We want people to come and bring their kids,’’ she says.
“The arts in general are important to the health of kids,’’ she says. “It helps expand their perspective in life.”
She also hopes people take advantage of the many opportunities the city offers to explore its diversity.
“I think it’s important to look at all different cultures,’’ she says. “It helps build community and break down prejudices.
“This just happens to be mine.”