Get your finest green garb ready.

The Rose and Shamrock Festival and Feis returns to Lancaster city Feb. 14-16. Most of the festival is free, but the headlining performance by Barleyjuice and Hold Fast requires tickets.

Most of the event will be at the Lancaster County Convention Center and Lancaster Marriott. The festival expands its schedule this year with an extra day of programming at the Ware Center.

The festival kicks off on Friday, Feb. 14 with a free performance by the Celtic Martins. See LNP's 2019 interview with the Lebanon County band here.

Saturday, Feb. 15 is marked by the Barleyjuice and Hold Fast show. See LNP's 2018 interview with Barleyjuice here. Tickets are $13 and available here.

Irish dancers Jamie and Mitchell Hodges will host a workshop at the Ware Center on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Tellus360, Annie Bailey's Irish Public House and Meduseld Meadery will also host events throughout the weekend.

The festival, now in its sixth year, offers three days of music, dance and Celtic culture. Organizers estimate 3,000 people attended last year's edition, according to a press release. About 80 percent of attendees were from outside Lancaster County.

Attractions include Celtic music, Celtic living history, Irish dance and bagpipe competitions, axe throwing, Celtic food, art and more.

For a complete schedule and more information, visit roseandshamrock.org.