Harrisburg University Presents has been on a roll with concert announcements recently, with shows from Steve Aoki, Of Monsters and Men and Cage the Elephant all slated to play shows in Harrisburg this summer.
The newest act added to the packed calendar this year is Dawes at XL Live on Friday, September 11. There is no opener slated for the show, as Dawes will be playing two sets.
Tickets are slated to go on sale this Friday, March 6, though ticket prices have not yet been announced.
The band's most recent album, "Passwords," was released in 2018. Dawes will be busy in the meantime, as they'll be serving as the touring band for Mandy Moore's upcoming spring tour. Dawes leader Taylor Goldsmith is Moore's husband.
