Jonathan Groff continues his talk-show appearances this week as part of Disney’s publicity blitz surrounding the opening of the animated sequel “Frozen 2,” in which he voices the character of Kristoff the mountain man.

The Ronks native and Conestoga Valley High School graduate is scheduled to appear on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” very early Thursday morning and on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday morning.

“Frozen 2,” the sequel to the wildly successful, Academy Award-winning “Frozen” film from 2013, opens Thursday evening in local movie theaters.

In addition, “Crosswalk the Musical: Frozen 2,” recently filmed for “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” is expected to air sometime this week. It’s one in a series of skits Cordon creates for his show, in which celebrities perform musical numbers in front of stopped traffic in a busy intersection in Los Angeles — with costumes, and sets that must be moved out of the intersection when the stoplight turns green.

Groff, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell dressed in the costumes of their major “Frozen” characters, with Groff donning a blonde wig and Kristoff’s mountain-man togs.

While an air date has not been announced, Corden has Gad as a guest on Tuesday's show (which airs at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday) and Bell as a Wednesday guest (on the episode airing at 12:37 a.m. Thursday). So, chances are good the skit will air on one of those nights.

After walking the red carpet at the Nov. 7 Hollywood premiere, Groff, Menzel and Gad attended the European premiere of the movie Sunday in London.

“Lost in the Woods,” the 1980s-style ballad that Groff sings in the new movie, continues to get positive attention in movie reviews and articles in such publications as Vanity Fair.

Groff, who also stars in the Netflix FBI drama “Mindhunter,” is returning to his starring role of Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” Tuesday after his two-week hiatus while doing publicity for “Frozen 2.”

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" airs at 12:37 a.m. Thursday on NBC and "Good Morning America" airs at 7 a.m. Friday on ABC.

Groff, 34, performed in local theater before heading to Broadway — which has honored him with two Tony Award nominations, for "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton."

He co-starred in the series “Looking” on HBO, had a recurring role on Fox TV's "Glee" and has appeared in such films as "Taking Woodstock," "The Conspirator" and "American Sniper."