The hair, the animal print, and that signature rasp.

Rod Stewart is bringing it all to Pennsylvania this summer when his North American tour visits Hersheypark Stadium on July 31.

And he won't be alone - the "Maggie May" singer has enlisted Cheap Trick to join him for the tour.

Tickets go onsale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. For the first day of onsale, tickets will be available exclusively online at ticketmaster.com. Beginning Jan. 11, they will be available via hersheyentertainment.com or the Giant Center Box Office.

Stewart, 74, was in the news recently for a different reason: he's facing a misdemeanor count of simple battery after allegedly punching a security guard on New Year's Eve in Florida. His son, Sean Stewart, was also allegedly involved in the scuffle. Neither were arrested.

The British singer performed with Jeff Beck before embarking on a solo career in 1969. His hits include "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?," "Some Guys Have All the Luck," "Young Turks" and more.