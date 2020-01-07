Britain Rod Stewart

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the media after an interview with The Associated Press at a hotel in London. Stewart, known for decades as a consummate crooner, rocker, fashion plate and tongue-in-cheek sex symbol, is adding a new element to his image: serious model railroad builder. The one time front man of The Faces who has hits dating back to the 1960s has put the finishing touch on a 23-year project that has landed him on the cover of Railway Modeller magazine, a far cry from Rolling Stone, whose cover he has graced many times. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

 Matt Dunham

The hair, the animal print, and that signature rasp.

Rod Stewart is bringing it all to Pennsylvania this summer when his North American tour visits Hersheypark Stadium on July 31.

And he won't be alone - the "Maggie May" singer has enlisted Cheap Trick to join him for the tour. 

Tickets go onsale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. For the first day of onsale, tickets will be available exclusively online at ticketmaster.com. Beginning Jan. 11, they will be available via hersheyentertainment.com or the Giant Center Box Office.

Stewart, 74, was in the news recently for a different reason: he's facing a misdemeanor count of simple battery after allegedly punching a security guard on New Year's Eve in Florida. His son, Sean Stewart, was also allegedly involved in the scuffle. Neither were arrested. 

Sign up for our newsletter

The British singer performed with Jeff Beck before embarking on a solo career in 1969. His hits include "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?," "Some Guys Have All the Luck," "Young Turks" and more. 