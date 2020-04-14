Those peeking through the new issue of Esquire might spot some familiar faces and sights.

The April/May issue, which features "Captain America" actor Chris Evans on the cover, also includes a ten page deep dive into all things Rock Lititz by writer Eric Sullivan.

The story is structured around the quietly famous company's preparations for an upcoming tour for South Korean boy band juggernaut BTS, but gives a full history of Rock Lititz along the way.

Those interviewed for the piece include Tait Towers CEO Michael Tait, Rock Lititz general manager Andrea Shirk and several other key players in Rock Lititz' success.

Artists such as Green Day, Billie Eilish and Hall & Oates are mentioned as having been at Rock Lititz, but, true to form, the company wouldn't confirm or deny that the musicians were there or not.

Mention is made of Tait's newest venture, Mickey's Black Box, a $5 million addition to Rock Lititz in the form of a community theater. In the story, Tait is described as being inspired by an LNP story on Camilla Schade, who had done a one-woman show after being diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer.

"I love Lititz. I love Lancaster County," Tait is quoted as saying. "I just thought this would be something that's good for the community."

The Rock Lititz story has not yet been released on Esquire's website, but this story will be updated when it is.