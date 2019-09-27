Typically, it’s the performers at Rock Lititz who get all of the attention. There was Ariana Grande, who perfected her ponytail flips and dance moves ahead of her record-breaking “Sweetener World Tour” in its rehearsal space. On the same site, the Backstreet Boys got a first glimpse of the visual elements that opened their “DNA Tour.” And Tait Towers, the live-event industry’s biggest provider of staging and one of the powers behind Rock Lititz, created a custom curved stage apron and scaffolding backdrop for Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” show in Vegas earlier this year.

But tonight, at a ceremony in Pittsburgh, three representatives from Rock Lititz will accept an award that puts the folks who are usually behind the scenes in the spotlight.

Gov. Tom Wolf, first lady Frances Wolf and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts will present Rock Lititz with the Creative Industries award at the 2019 Governor’s Awards for the Arts.

The awards, presented annually, are administered by the council on behalf of the governor. The selection process begins with a public call for nominations, and the Governor’s Office ultimately selects the award recipients.

“At its core, Rock Lititz is a place that nurtures collaboration and values the role of creativity in the creation of truly outstanding, groundbreaking methods and capabilities,” the council says in a statement. “Rock Lititz was selected to receive the Creative Industries Award due to the organization’s groundbreaking work in the field of live entertainment. Their work in this field has really put Lancaster County and Pennsylvania on the map nationally and internationally.”

Adam Davis, chief creative officer of Tait, Troy Clair, president and CEO of Clair Global Corporation, and Andrea Shirk, general manager of Rock Lititz, will accept the award tonight in Pittsburgh.

Shirk says the recognition is a pleasant surprise, and one that reinforced Rock Lititz’s increasingly public role in the Pennsylvania arts community.

“We’ve sort of been hidden in this community,” Shirk says. “What we do doesn’t necessarily have a public element. … So, it was kind of fun to see that we were effective in making people aware of who we are and what we do.”

History

In July 2012, entertainment production companies Clair Global, Tait Towers and Atomic Design unveiled the concept to create a large-scale rock performance campus in Lititz. Rock Lititz hosted a grand-opening party in September 2014. The campus unveiled its second building, Pod 2, in 2017. In November of 2018, the 139-room Hotel Rock Lititz opened for business.

Today, the production community is home to nearly 30 different companies on its 96-acre campus, and responsible for creating more than 1,000 jobs. And the growth shows no signs of stopping. Just last week, the state approved loans for a $41.7 million expansion to Rock Lititz, which is poised to create 220 more jobs. And on Monday, Clair Global announced that it will reunite with Clair Brothers Audio Systems. The latter company will relocate to Rock Lititz from Manheim.

Shirk says the unique employment opportunities at Rock Lititz ultimately expand Lancaster County’s creative community.

“A lot of the live-event industry is really about creating these spectacles,” Shirk says. “So we have to use technology to make things interesting, but we ultimately are about creating a piece of art. So the community that exists here are folks who are very creative in what they do.”

The governor and his Council on the Arts factored that creativity into its decision to select Rock Lititz for the award.

“The types of projects that happen at Rock Lititz require an incredibly broad range of skill sets, so it’s a place that very much exists at the intersection of art and technology,” the council’s statement reads. “In short, they’ve created and continue to grow an undeniable benchmark of excellence and innovation within the creative industries.”

Part of Rock Lititz’s appeal to high-profile touring acts is its rural setting, allowing for more privacy than rehearsal spaces in major cities. Shirk says she enjoys seeing the way these globe-trotting artists react to Lancaster County, and more specifically, a thriving small community like Lititz.

“It’s fun to watch the world, people who travel the world and have been everywhere, come here and really express genuine passion and excitement about who we are and what we are here, and not just Rock Lititz, but really, the broader community of Lititz,” Shirk says.

Shirk says Rock Lititz has sponsored community engagement events to make itself known to its neighbors.

The campus hosts Live Event Career Awareness Days for high school and college students, providing an opportunity for young people to learn about employment opportunities within the live-event industry. Shirk says 150 high school students from the county’s 17 school districts attended the event in the spring, and about 200 college students will attend an event this fall.

“That’s one piece I really enjoy: Watching students connect the dots and think, “Jeez, I have something that I can really get excited about, something that’s worth working hard for,” Shirk says.

The campus also welcomes about 35 interns across its different companies each summer, some of whom have later been hired for full-time positions.

Rock Lititz also hosts an annual Shock the Block Halloween event with 30 family-friendly activities, including a haunted house built by its special effects and design companies. Last year, the event attracted 2,500 people and raised $10,000 for the Warwick Township Education Foundation. This year’s Shock the Block is Oct. 24.

There are also events for those within the Rock Lititz community that celebrate the employees’ artistry. Rock Lititz hosts an employee art gallery each quarter, and invites one high school student and one college student to show their work in the gallery during the spring show. And, in December, its employees compete in an annual Battle of the Bands competition.

A fun ride

Before becoming the Rock Lititz general manager, Shirk worked as the program manager for Clair Global. She says seeing the companies come together as Rock Lititz has been a fun ride.

“I think for everyone here, it’s so exciting, because it’s not like it mirrors anything else … We had napkin sketches and visions and ideas,” Shirk says. “It’s not like we could go study some other place that had an industry cluster and mimic that.”

But even through the expansions, she stresses that Rock Lititz’s value is more than just its square footage.

“I think we’re really about fostering creativity in this community, even though what you see from the outside is lots of buildings being built,” Shirk says.

And that’s exactly why Rock Lititz is so thrilled about accepting the Governor’s Award for the Arts.

“I think our employees, they think of themselves as very creative and artistic,” Shirk says, “but they’re not necessarily recognized as artists. … I think they really value that they were viewed as an art community.”