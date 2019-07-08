Rock Ford Plantation is hosting its annual fundraiser, Lobster Legacy 2019 on Saturday, August 17 from t to 10 p.m. in an event tent in front of the Rock Ford barn.
Big band and swing music will be performed by the 17-piece Moonlighters Big Band of Lititz.
Dinner options are whole lobster ($90), lobster salad ($90), steak ($90) or steak and lobster ($110). Lobsters are by Mr. Bill's. Cash bar.
Reservations may at rockford.yapsody.com or by calling Rock Ford , Monday through Friday, at 717-392-7223. The reservation deadline is August 10.