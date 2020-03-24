When the members of Lititz born, Philadelphia-based band The Districts named their new album "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere," they could not have known how tragically apt the title would become.

As with many bands caught off guard by the speedy spread of coronavirus, The Districts were only a few dates into a long tour to promote the new album before shows started getting cancelled. As of this writing, the band's hometown show at the Chameleon Club on Friday, April 17, is still on the books.

In the meantime, Rob Grote, singer, songwriter and guitarist of the Districts will play all of the critically-acclaimed "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere" on Instagram Live at 4 p.m. today. Follow along with the fun at @thedistrictsband on Instagram.

Check out a few of the band's newest singles below.