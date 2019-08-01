American Music Theatre announced two additions to its 2020 schedule Thursday morning.
Male vocal group Under the Streetlamp will return to American Music Theatre 8 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020. Tickets are $47 and go on sale Aug. 10.
Under the Streetlamp gained a solid following after PBS started airing its concerts. The group was originally established in 2009 by members of a Chicago production of "Jersey Boys." The smooth harmonies and dance moves of that musical are carried through to Under the Streetlamp's live show today.
Riverdance will bring its 25th anniversary tour to American Music Theatre Jan. 17-19, 2020. Tickets are $49-$69 and go on sale Aug. 10.
The theatrical show combines a score of Irish music composed by Grammy-winner Bill Whelan with precise dance, high-quality lighting, stage design and costumes.
Tickets will be available at the American Music Theatre Box Office at 2425 Lincoln Highway E., by phone at 800-648-4102, or online at amtshows.com.