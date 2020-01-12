Six years before Anna Mai Fitzpatrick was born, Riverdance made its worldwide debut at the Eurovision Song Contest.
The dance company performed as an interval act at the competition, which hosted its 1994 edition in Ireland. Dancer Jean Butler emerged from a cloak to flutter around to enchanting Irish string music. Her movements were so buoyant, it was as if she were attached to a string.
Then a chorus of drumrolls marked the entrance of Michael Flatley, whose hyperactive footwork immediately changed the tone. Before long, he and Butler were joined by a troupe of talented dancers who tap in unison with ultimate precision.
It was a completely mesmerizing sight, and audiences demanded more. A production team expanded that original performance to a stage show, and now, over 25 years later, more than 27.5 million people have seen the dance company live.
That number will grow by a few thousand this week when Riverdance visits American Music Theatre for four shows Friday through Sunday.
The 25th Anniversary Show will mark the first tour as lead dancer for Fitzpatrick, a 22-year-old dancer from outside of Dublin.
Fitzpatrick’s mother had seen Riverdance on television before her daughter was born. Fitzpatrick then saw Riverdance as a young child, fell in love with it as her mother had, and soon after enrolled in dance lessons. Her brother took an interest in it a few years later, and now, both siblings are in the Riverdance touring cast that is visiting America this winter.
“It’s really a dream come true, especially that we both got to this level and got to dance with this company,” Fitzpatrick says. “We’re living the dream.”
Her brother, Fergus, 24, joined the cast first. When Fitzpatrick was added in 2018, she joined her brother for a tour in China. Since Riverdance is such a large organization that it has several different touring casts, she considers herself lucky to end up in the same one as her brother.
“We kind of have this special bond, because we’ve both been through the same journey in Irish dancing,” Fitzpatrick says. “It’s made us really, really close and we’re definitely best friends. If one person’s having a bad day or someone needs some encouragement, you always have that other person.”
As a lead dancer, Fitzpatrick is one of three performers given special attention during the show. She appears in five of the anniversary tour’s 18 scenes. Her favorite is “Riverdance,” a tribute to that original Eurovision performance.
“When the female comes out and she has the cloak, it’s so iconic,” Fitzpatrick says. “I’ve watched it so many times, and the fact that I know that’s going to be me up there doing that, I want to make sure that I leave my mark on it.”
Others include “A Primitive & Powerful World,” the testosterone-heavy “Thunderstorm” and the exploratory “American Wake.”
None of the scenes are particularly easy on the actors though, requiring boundless energy and concentration. And to do that night after night requires a commitment from the performers to take care of their bodies and minds, Fitzpatrick says.
The work isn’t over when the curtain closes. She and her cast mates do a cool-down stretch after the show, submerge themselves in ice baths and get short massages to decrease the lactic acid built up from such demanding activity.
“If you don’t fully feel it and it’s not coming from inside you, that will show to the audience,” Fitzpatrick says. “You definitely have to recover — and it’s so important, recovery time — to be able to give that much when you’re on the stage every night.”
But that level of excellence is exactly what attracted Fitzpatrick to Riverdance in the first place. Now, at a high point in her young career, she’s thrilled to have an outlet to always be learning and growing in.
“It’s very inspiring, and it just makes you want to better yourself when you’re surrounded by such talent and people who are so focused on improving themselves and improving their art,” Fitzpatrick says.
The responsibility to do the show justice has only grown with the excitement of a 25th anniversary tour, Fitzpatrick says. She says it’s no wonder why the dance company has enjoyed such a long life.
“Everywhere in the world today, people still come to watch the show,” Fitzpatrick says. “They come for that kind of timeless brilliance.”