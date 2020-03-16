Free Rita's Italian Ice 2

Rita's Italian Ice stores are postponing their annual first-day-of-spring giveaway of free Italian ice Thursday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

 RITA'S ITALIAN ICE

Both Rita's Italian Ice and Dairy Queen have decided to postpone their annual first-day-of-spring giveaways of frozen treats, which were scheduled for Thursday, March 19.

Every year, Rita's stores attract long lines of customers on the first day of spring by giving away promotional-sized cups of Italian ice.

Dairy Queen attracts crowds, too, by giving away small free vanilla cones.

Dairy Queen cones 2

Dairy Queen will not be giving out free cones on the first day of spring, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

 DAIRY QUEEN

Both companies announced that, because of federal health officials' directives to limit crowds because of the COVID-19 threat, they are postponing their free giveaways. No new date has been announced for either eatery.

Sign up for our newsletter

As of Monday afternoon, both Rita's and Dairy Queen said their stores remain open.

Tags