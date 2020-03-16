Both Rita's Italian Ice and Dairy Queen have decided to postpone their annual first-day-of-spring giveaways of frozen treats, which were scheduled for Thursday, March 19.

Every year, Rita's stores attract long lines of customers on the first day of spring by giving away promotional-sized cups of Italian ice.

Dairy Queen attracts crowds, too, by giving away small free vanilla cones.

Both companies announced that, because of federal health officials' directives to limit crowds because of the COVID-19 threat, they are postponing their free giveaways. No new date has been announced for either eatery.

As of Monday afternoon, both Rita's and Dairy Queen said their stores remain open.