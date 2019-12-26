New Year's Eve Celebration in downtown Lancaster
Fireworks light up the sky at the New Year's Eve Celebration at Binn's Park in Lancaster on Friday, January 1, 2016. 

 KIRK NEIDERMYER | LNP Correspondent Photographer

New Year’s Eve is about letting go of the old and preparing to start anew.

So with hope for the coming year in mind, Lancaster County has a variety of ways to bid adieu to 2019 and welcome 2020.

Here are some listed by community.

Akron:

Hayrides, a bonfire, a corn hole throw and more, culminating in a midnight shoe drop. Bring shoes to donate to those in need. 9 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. at Broad Street Park. 

East Petersburg:

Music, chainsaw wood carving, food and the lowering of Haydn’s Jug in the town square. 10 p.m. to midnight. 

Elizabethtown:

Family activities (at a family-friendly time) culminating with the raising of a star. 4-7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 125 E. High St. 

New Year's Eve Celebration in downtown Lancaster
The red rose dropped at midnight at the New Year's Eve Celebration at Binn's Park in Lancaster on Friday, January 1, 2016. K

 KIRK NEIDERMYER | LNP Correspondent Photographer

Lancaster:

The city hosts a performance by One Too Many, the lowering of the Red Rose and fireworks at midnight at Binns Park. 10 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. 

Happy New Year, everyone!