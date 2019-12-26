New Year’s Eve is about letting go of the old and preparing to start anew.
So with hope for the coming year in mind, Lancaster County has a variety of ways to bid adieu to 2019 and welcome 2020.
Here are some listed by community.
Hayrides, a bonfire, a corn hole throw and more, culminating in a midnight shoe drop. Bring shoes to donate to those in need. 9 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. at Broad Street Park.
Music, chainsaw wood carving, food and the lowering of Haydn’s Jug in the town square. 10 p.m. to midnight.
Family activities (at a family-friendly time) culminating with the raising of a star. 4-7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 125 E. High St.
The city hosts a performance by One Too Many, the lowering of the Red Rose and fireworks at midnight at Binns Park. 10 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.
Happy New Year, everyone!