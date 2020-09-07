Do you hear a friendly train whistle in the distance?

That’s because Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend, Mavis, will return to Strasburg Rail Road this week.

Rides with Thomas are available for Sept. 13, 16 and 17, as well as Oct. 11-13. Rides with Mavis are available Sept. 14 and Oct. 15.

Tickets are $13.50 for ages 2 and up. Children under 2 can ride free, but must sit on an adult’s lap for the ride. Regardless of your choice of locomotive, both train rides are 45 minutes, round trip to Paradise, through the Lancaster County countryside.

Guests will also have the opportunity to take a professional photo with Thomas, his friends and the traditional steam locomotive.

Ticketholders will receive a free Thomas face mask, balloon and small popcorn from the newly opened Popcorn Wagon, as well as a coupon for 20% off select merchandise in the General Store and Toy Store.

“As we faced the reality of needing to cancel our Day Out With Thomas events due to COVID-19, we knew we had to get creative to find a way to offer families a safe alternative to experience Thomas and his Friends. These 45-minute rides with Thomas and Mavis give families the opportunity to create memories in a smaller, more relaxed setting,” states Tony Gebbia, president of Strasburg Rail Road, in a press release.

Tickets are being sold only in advance this year. For tickets or more information about this year’s rides with Thomas and Mavis, visit bit.ly/StrasburgThomas2020 or call 866-725-9666.

New COVID-19 safety procedures are in place at the railroad this season. Contactless visitor check-in will only be held in the main parking lot. All guests will be given a temperature check, and all guests ages 2 and over must wear a mask.

Rider capacity on the train has been reduced to no more than 50% of the available seats, and the time between trains has been extended. Also, the picnic groves, playground and amusement rides are closed.

Visitors are asked to read the safety guidelines before visiting the railroad, at bit.ly/RRSafety.

