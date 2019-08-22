American Music Theatre announced two new shows for its 2020 season.
• "Ricky Nelson Remembered," featuring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, will come to the theater Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
The late Ricky Nelson’s twin sons will perform some of their father's hit songs, including “Hello Mary Lou,” “Travelin’ Man,” and “Garden Party.” The show will include video footage of the Nelson family.
Ricky Nelson, who died in 1985, was a son of Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, with whom he co-starred on their family sitcom, "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet," in the 1950s and '60s.
The Nelson brothers, who perform under the band name Nelson, had a 1990 hit with the song "(Can't Live Without Your) Love and Affection."
Tickets are $39, and go on sale to the public 9 a.m. Aug. 31.
• Celtic Woman will perform two shows Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28, both at 8 p.m. The group combines traditional Irish music with contemporary songs and has sold more than 10 million CDs and DVDs.
Tickets are $89, and go on sale to the public 9 a.m. Aug. 31.
American Music Theatre is at 2425 Lincoln Highway E.
Tickets will be available at the theater's box office, by phone at 800-648-4102 and online at amtshows.com. The venue's box office hours are available here.