Matthew Nelson remembers the first time he realized his dad, Ricky, was a rock star.

Nelson was about 5 years old and in Hawaii for a family vacation. He recalls going to what he thought was just dinner at the resort, only to find a lot of excited people gathered in the ballroom.

“Some music started playing. I looked up on stage and saw a band playing and kind of grooved a little bit, and saw somebody on stage that looked a lot like my papa,” Nelson says.

He also remembers seeing how happy his father’s performance made the people in the crowd. These days Nelson and his twin brother, Gunnar, are keeping those good times going by honoring their late father’s legacy in the retrospective concert “Ricky Nelson Remembered,” which visits American Music Theatre on Friday.

The show is a multimedia affair, incorporating video clips with stories and live versions of Ricky Nelson’s songs that are faithful to the original recordings.

The Nelsons are the only family in history with three consecutive generations of No. 1 hitmakers. It began with “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” the television sitcom starring Nelson’s grandparents, father and uncle. That launched Ricky Nelson’s career as a teen idol, with such hits as “Hello Mary Lou,” “Travelin’ Man” and later, “Garden Party.” (Nelson died in 1985 from a plane crash. He was 45.)

Then, in the early ’90s, the twins’ rock band Nelson achieved a No. 1 hit with “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection.” (It’s possible the trend could continue with a fourth generation: Nelson says his 5-year-old son already is an impressive drummer, and Gunnar’s daughter is a talented instrumentalist and singer.)

Their mother, Kristin, and her side of the family have their own accomplishments. Kristin was an actor and visual artist; their uncle Mark Harmon plays Gibbs on “NCIS”; and their maternal grandfather, Tom Harmon, was a Heisman Trophy-winning football player.

Much of Nelson’s career has been balancing honoring his family’s legacy while forging his own path as a performer, too. But he doesn’t feel any pressure to live up to past accomplishments. Rather, he tries to apply the lessons his family’s unusual professional circumstances taught him.

“They never had celebrity moments or treated other people like they thought they were special,” Nelson says. “It was kind of like the family business, and I think that kind of approachability is something that trickled down.”

Nelson believes he and his brother continue that by visiting the merchandise booth after every show to greet anyone who would like to say hello. That close fan interaction has created some pretty special moments. Nelson recalls a recent meeting with a young girl in Kentucky. They gave her a guitar pick because it was her first concert.

“The next day, the girl was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer,” Nelson says. “Her parents contacted us about a month and a half afterward saying she had been through treatment and she carried that little guitar pick with her and she’s now cancer free.”

That connection is at the heart of what makes “Ricky Nelson Remembered” so special for Nelson. He says he and his brother never considered playing their dad’s music until they were asked to perform for U.S. Navy servicemen and women stationed in Japan. The show was such a hit that they developed a touring version, which has been refined over a decade.

“We said, look: We’ll play these shows as long as people still want them,” Nelson says. “And it’s just gotten bigger, much to our surprise.”

The twins always close the show with “Just Once More,” a song that their father never played, but that he inspired. It’s about longing for a few more moments with a dearly departed loved one.

“It ties in everything and connects everybody with a very simple truth that no matter who you are or what you do, the people that you love are the most important thing you have on the planet,” Nelson says, “and you’ve got to tell them that you love them while you can.”