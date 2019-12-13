What makes a great music interview? Is it getting scoop about an artist's future project, a never-before-told anecdote, or just a glimpse into a performer's personality?

However you measure it, we like to think we've had some pretty interesting conversations with musicians in 2019, including folk legend Graham Nash, vocalist Josh Groban, Monkee Micky Dolenz and more.

Here are a dozen of our favorite interviews with musicians from 2019, presented in chronological order.

The War and Treaty

Date published: Feb. 21.

Why we did it: The band performed at the 2019 Lancaster Roots and Blues music festival.

Quote-worthy moment: Husband-and-wife duo Tanya Blount-Trotter and Michael Trotter are both humble people, despite their larger-than-life voices.

“I didn’t think nothing of my vocal ability,” Trotter says. “I thought everything and still do think the world of Tanya’s vocal ability. It’s like, you take Aretha Franklin and mix her with Whitney and there’s Tanya.”

Micky Dolenz

Date published: March 1.

Why we did it: Dolenz, and original member of the Monkees, performed at American Music Theatre.

Quote-worthy moment: Dolenz shared why he was willing to cameo on "Difficult People," the Hulu comedy starring Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner.

“I get offered stuff all the time, but it does tend to be, ‘Oh, you’re Micky Dolenz and the lead star is going to come up and ask for your autograph and be starstruck,’ and I tend to turn that sort of stuff down because it’s not that interesting,” Dolenz says with a laugh. “As soon as I saw how dark and hilarious ‘Difficult People’ was, I was in.”

Bonus material: Dolenz was spotted enjoying a meal at Lancaster's Belvedere Inn while in town for the show.

Graham Nash

Date published: March 10.

Why we did it: Nash performed at Harrisburg's Sunoco Performance Theater.

Quote-worthy moment: Nash spoke on his tumultuous relationship with Crosby, Stills and Nash bandmate David Crosby.

“I know that David and I made some really fine music together and really were appreciated by our audience,” Nash says. “But the fact is, we have to like each other and love each other to make the depth of music that we do. And that’s just not happening now.”

Richard Marx

Date published: March 21.

Why we did it: Marx performed at York's Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

Quote-worthy moment: Marx's Twitter presence is quite political, but he explained why he keeps his beliefs out of his live performances.

"I’m very, very opinionated and vocal on Twitter, but that’s where it stays," Marx says. "It never, ever ends up on my stage.”

Headkrack

Date published: April 21.

Why we did it: The rapper performed at Launch Music Conference and Festival.

Quote-worthy moment: Headkrack spoke to LNP not long after the death of Nipsey Hussle. He also shared his thoughts about the late rapper on CNN.

“You can never really truly sum up everything that’s great about a person with a snapshot of the conversation, especially somebody as big and deluxe as Nipsey Hussle was,” Headkrack says.

Deerhoof

Date published: April 23.

Why we did it: The band performed at Tellus360.

Quote-worthy moment: Drummer and founding member Greg Sauner shared why he likes to keep listeners on their toes.

"If I start to see that several people are describing our music in similar ways, then we know that it might be time for us to try something entirely opposite, to keep the tension going," Sauner says. "I think that’s really fun for us. It’s sort of like a conversation between the band and the listener over the course of many years where you’re trying to keep it surprising."

Trap Beckham

Date published: April 26.

Why we did it: The rapper performed at Launch Music Conference and Festival.

Quote-worthy moment: Trap Beckham shared why he enjoys the freedom of being able to make his own beats - a skill not every rapper possesses.

“When I want to get back to that homecookin’ sound, whenever I want that authentic Trap Beckham sound, I just make it myself,” Beckham says.

Melissa Etheridge

Date published: May 3.

Why we did it: The "Come To My Window" singer brought her tour in support of her album "The Medicine Show" to American Music Theatre.

Quote-worthy moment: Etheridge, an advocate for marijuana legalization, shared why she thinks cannabis is different from other drugs.

“I would say, it’s all in your definition of what a drug is,” Etheridge says. “Plant medicine that has been here for thousands of years, that has been helping human civilization for thousands of years through time is something that can help the human body. The opioids do not fall under the category of plant medicine. I think of them as two separate things.”

Josh Groban

Date published: June 21.

Why we did it: Groban performed at the Giant Center in Hershey on his "Bridges" tour.

Quote-worthy moment: In addition to his angelic voice, Groban is known for his sense of humor and offbeat comedy cameos, like on "Tim and Eric's Awesome Show! Great Job." We asked if there might be a Netflix comedy special in his future.

“I love incorporating comedy into my shows,” Groban says. “I love incorporating some of that weirdness into my live shows. And, yeah, I would love to at some point do something that shows both sides in one capacity. That’s something I’m definitely working very hard on figuring out and might be getting back to you on that.”

Danny Kortchmar

Date published: June 28.

Why we did it: Kortchmar brought his band of all-star session musicians to Long's Park as part of the Summer Music Series.

Quote-worthy moment: Kortchmar shared why he is so grateful to have collaborated with some of his famous friends.

“James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, especially — they’re brilliant,” Kortchmar says. “I don’t believe there’s anyone that can compare with those people that I just named that’s out there now in terms of … the soulfulness and the ability to communicate emotion. I think that was a golden age, a belle epoque, if you will, of popular music.”

Phil Vassar

Date published: Aug. 8.

Why we did it: Vassar performed at Long's Park as part of the Summer Music Series.

Quote-worthy moment: Vassar explained why it's so rare that he plays "She's On Her Way," a song written about his daughter.

“I can’t really hardly sing that,” Vassar says. “I’ve only done them a few times in concert, because it’s that hard. It’s kind of weird when you’ve got this guy playing piano crying. ... I’m so tied emotionally to the song.”

Titus Andronicus

Date published: Oct. 7.

Why we did it: The punk band played at the Chameleon Club.

Quote-worthy moment: Really, any interview with Patrick Stickles, frontman of Titus Andronicus, is ripe with good quotes. But in this conversation, he told a particularly memorable story about meeting the late Daniel Johnston. The story ends with him saving Johnston's soda can as a souvenir.

"I found this little parking lot area where he was standing, waiting for the rest of his band to show up," Stickles says. "I said, 'Mr. Johnston, I love your music so much and studied you extensively. I’m a manic depressive like you are. Because of studying you, it has validated and affirmed my notion that manic depressive people can be great artists, too. That’s given me a lot of strength, and now, like you, I’m telling everybody about it and I’m going to try to help validate the next generation of manic-depressive and bipolar people.'"