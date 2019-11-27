“Holiday Inn,” which is playing to sold-out crowds at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, is one of those shows you can’t help but enjoy.
Sure, the plot is as old as the hills, the characters are about as deep as a few layers of paint and the ending is obvious about 10 minutes into the show.
And all of that just makes you like the show more. At least it did for me.
“Holiday Inn” was a movie made in 1942, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin.
It was the film that introduced the song “White Christmas” to the world. (The movie “White Christmas” came out in 1954.)
A multitude of Berlin songs carry the plot forward. Most fit right into the plot.
As the show opens, Jim Hardy (Caleb Shaaf), Ted Hanover (Dwight Robinette) and Lila Dixon (Theresa Walker) are performing a show in Flatbush, dreaming of the big time.
Well, Jim isn’t really. He’s tired of show biz, and he decides to buy a farm in Connecticut and become a farmer. Lila, who is his fiancee, has no desire to quit show business. When Ted gets an offer to play in Chicago, she goes with him, promising to return when the tour is over.
Jim soon discovers his farm has massive debts that need to be paid off. A sassy kid named Charlie Wilson, who works for the bank, lets him know the bad news in several appearances. Three actors share the role.
In addition to back taxes, Jim inherits Louise (Bonner Church), who worked on the farm for many years. She’s comic relief for those moments when things get even slightly serious. And Church knows how to mine plenty of laughs.
Despite all his romantic woes, Jim meets Linda Mason (Brigitte Francis), a school teacher who grew up on the farm and was even in show biz for a while. Do I even need to tell you the two are attracted to each other?
And don’t worry about Lila. She tells Jim it’s over and ends up with a Texas oil billionaire.
With bills piling up and Jim’s realization of how much he misses performing, he decides to turn the farm into an inn, open only on holidays, with a show attached. It’s a hit right away.
At the first show on New Year’s Eve, Ted arrives drunk and takes over the show, dancing with Linda and making Jim so jealous, he knocks Ted out.
What works in “Holiday Inn” is how well the songs work with the plot. Twenty-two Berlin songs fit snugly into the show. Some are holiday related, like “Easter Parade,” “Plenty To Be Thankful For,” “Let’s Start the New Year Right” and, of course, “White Christmas.”
Others, like “Blue Skies” and “Heat Wave,” make for wonderful flashy production numbers.
The cast is top-rate, with great voices and dance skills. Schaaf’s Jim is the perfect Bing Crosby-ish everyman, though I didn’t love his rendition of “White Christmas.” He blew through it too fast. Robinette is a sensational dancer with excellent comic timing. Choreographer Kerry Lambert has fun with his and Lila’s numbers.
Francis plays good girl Mason with no smugness, and what a voice she has!
And Walker’s Lila is a delight. Walker has been a wonderfully consistent player at Dutch Apple. It’s always a joy to see her in a show.
The costumes, by John P. White, are terrific, and Robert Kovach’s set moves quickly from scene to scene, which is not an easy task for this show.
Congratulations to director Katharine Quinn for quick pacing and excellent performances from her cast.
“Holiday Inn” is not exclusively a Christmas show, but it brings the spirit to the stage.