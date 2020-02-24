“Calling All Kates,” which opened Friday at Prima, is a delightfully fluffy show. You’ll see the end coming a mile away and most of the music won’t stick in your brain too long, but the show’s charm and clever humor will.

It’s a small show, with a cast of five, a simple set and a band of four. musicians.

Director Nathan Mittleman understands that it’s important not to overwhelm the show and to keep the pace going. Linger too long and holes begin to pop up.

The premise is actually based on a true story.

IF YOU GO IF YOU GO What: “Calling All Kates” Where: Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave. When: Runs through March 14. Fri., Sat. 7:30 p.m. Cost: $38 - $58 More Info: primalancaster.org

Marc (Caleb Novell) is dumped by his fiancé, Kate. The couple had planned a ten week flight around the world (First hole: Who can afford a ten week honeymoon?)

The trip is non refundable and Marc doesn’t want to go alone or lose all the money, so he seeks out a woman with the exact same name as his ex-fiancee and invites her along.

They meet when they sit down in their seats on the plane. Marc is a wet blanket suffering from deep depression and Kate (Lindsay Webster) is a hyper-active kook.

They will be flying to dozens of countries and seeing the sites.

The show’s set up takes a while and is repetitive, but playwright Emily Goodson mines a lot of airplane humor and Nicole Stacie, who plays the narrator and pilot in the story delivers it well.

Mikey LoBalsamo and Rachel Wolin are the two flight attendants and they have fun with their roles, especially Lo Balsamo.

We see Marc and Kate in a hot air balloon over Paris - one of the many romantic trips Marc planned for the honeymoon. Stacie holds a balloon in the air and LoBalsamo brings out a small metal replica of the Eiffel Tower and places it on the floor.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Things don’t go well and after a day or two in Paris, Marc suggests they go their separate ways until their next flight.

(Another hole in the plot that is not addressed: What about the hotel situation?)

The show often returns to the plane and a running gag about sitting together. Marc must be quite wealthy because he’s bought an extra seat for the many flights and the two battle over who should sit where.

Obviously, Marc’s unhappiness can’t continue and Kate’s kookiness must settle down to reveal her true self. Let’s face it, the two are going to fall in love.

How they do it is one of the most charming scenes in the show.

But the flight will get bumpy before it lands.

The lighting is fantastic. Kudos to lighting engineer Tim Moser and lighting operator Hudson Moser.

Shane Cinai’s set is charming and costume designer Diana Nugent does a nice job with the airline uniforms and Kate’s kinda kooky outfit.

And the band, under the direction of keyboardist Paulino Contreras, sounds solid. Too bad Jeremy Schonfeld’s music isn’t stronger. His lyrics are wonderfully clever, though.

If you are looking for escape and some fun humor, “Calling All Kates” might just be your destination.