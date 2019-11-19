About 10 or 15 minutes into the Fulton’s opening night performance of “Peter Pan,” a little girl giggled joyfully at a joke.
I don’t remember the joke, but I won’t forget that gleeful little laugh. She was loving “Peter Pan” in the unreserved way kids do, and the joy of it was delightful.
Delightful is a good word for the whole show, from Joseph Frederick Allen’s performance as Peter Pan to Robert Andrew Kovach’s neon-shaded set to Curt Dale Clark’s very funny Captain Hook.
Director Marc Robin has paced the show quickly, and the time flies as Peter has adventures in Neverland with Wendy Darling and her brothers, the Lost Children and the nasty and very inept pirates, led by Captain Hook.
The show opens in the home of the Darlings, who are getting ready for bed before their parents go out.
Mrs. Darling (Katie Sina) is worried because a boy has been hanging around the window.
But she and Mr. Darling (Clark in a dual role) go out nonetheless, leaving Nana the dog (Matty Rickard, in a sweetly funny performance) to take care of the kids, Wendy (Carolyn Ann Miller), Michael (Noah Woods) and John (George Boben Fenimore)
Peter arrives and convinces Wendy to come to Neverland with him and be the mother to the lost.
Miller has a great voice and a lovely sense of innocence.
Once in Neverland (with Michael and John in tow), we meet the Lost Children, comprising young local actors, who do a terrific job conveying energy, dance moves and spirit.
In the amazing “I Won’t Grow Up,” the Lost Children play on stage with jump ropes, balls, pogo sticks and more, syncopating their sound to the music.
And that swings into amazing hand choreography as the group sits across the stage, doing the dancing with their hands, with plenty of snaps, claps and arm crossings.
It’s not long before Wendy and company meet up with Captain Hook, who casually mentions killing children and Peter Pan.
But don’t worry. Hook is such a fool it’s just about impossible to take him seriously.
And his mates, Mr. Smee (Andrew Kindig) and Starkey (Jeffrey Coon) are even more foolish.
And they are funny. Hook is a huge ham and Smee and Starkey are goofballs. Bravo to all three performances.
Without their fun, “Peter Pan” could be a little sluggish. They give it a nice sense of buoyancy.
But the heart of the show is, of course, Peter Pan. Without a strong Peter, the show moves from sluggish to DOA.
Happily, Allen is a terrific Peter. He’s a young adult and his character is a leader, but Allen moves and acts like a boy.
His spry performance fits nicely into the story and is a solid contrast to Hook’s silliness. (Who’s the boy who never grows up?)
There’s much more to enjoy in this production, including Janaye McAlpine’s Tiger Lily; Anthony Lascoskie Jr.’s costumes and wigs; Paul Black’s excellent lighting design and the strong orchestra, led by Ben McNaboe.