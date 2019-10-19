“Newsies,” which opened Thursday night at Ephrata Performing Arts Center, is a delightful dip into the Disney pool.
No princesses this time, but plenty of kids being brave and wise, a greedy bad guy, and plenty of power ballads and stirring pop anthems.
It’s sentimental, simplistic and corny as all get out.
This production, directed by Kristin Pontz, Preston Cuer and Ed Fernandez, embraces it all and ends up with a fun, charming and highly entertaining show.
“Newsies” is based on the true story of the 1899 newspaper strike.
Back then, when newspapers were at the height of their power, kids hawked the “papes,” as they called them, on the street.
Circulation had gone down, so Joseph Pulitzer (Tim Spiese), who published the New York World, decided to raise the price the newsies have to pay for their papers from 50 cents for 100 papers to 60 cents.
Spiese’s take on Pulitzer is fascinating. He’s just a businessman doing what he thinks he has to do, and when things get ugly, he gets uglier.
The kids, who barely make any money, decide to go on strike. They are led by the charismatic Jack Kelly (Richard Thomas), who inspires everyone to strike. Thomas himself has plenty of charisma, sings beautifully and gives Jack as much depth as the script will allow.
His buddy Crutchie (Wes Guidry) supports him. Crutchie has a bum leg and Guidry makes it look amazingly real. Also, his comic timing is terrific, and he gives Crutchie a can-do spirit.
Heck, all of the newsies have can-do spirits. This is a Disney show, after all.
Joining in the strike are two new newsies, Don (Cory Buller) and his younger brother Les (Zach Sensenig). Unlike the others, they have a mother and father, but have to work to support them. Les has the spirit and Don has the brains.
Buller and Sensenig work well as brothers, and Sensenig gets some of the biggest laughs in the show. Buller’s Don is a fighter and won’t give up. His singing is terrific too.
Katherine Plumber (at least that is her pen name) is the first reporter to find out about the strike, and she writes a story for the New York Sun. Of course, sparks fly between her and Jack.
Rebekah Hill has a wonderful voice, and her strong personality is a perfect counterpoint to Jack.
Pontz is the choreographer and once again she has staged a lively show. Not all of the kids are great dancers, but they give it their all, and that is a delight. Inventive and clever, the dance numbers often soar.
Cuer is the fight director, and he is able to portray the brutality of Pulitzer’s goons without making it too bloody and terrifying. This is a family show.
Adding to the entertainment level is Yolanda London Dwyer, who plays Miss Medda Larkin, who owns a theater and supports the newsies. A longtime friend of Jack, Miss Larkin has the right connections and gets to sing the sassy “That’s Rich.”
Gene Ellis has two hilarious cameos. So as not to ruin the ending of the show, I will mention only one — Nunzio, Pulitzer’s barber.
And while all the newsies do a strong job, Romeo (Ethan Reimel) was a lot of fun and had a solid New York accent.
There is no irony in this EPAC show. It is a true-blue telling of the Disney story. The sentiment is thick and way sweet — especially at the end — and the details about what actually happened are a bit sketchy.
But this “Newsies” sparkles. Great job, boys.