Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” which opened Thursday at the Fulton Theatre, was not written as a comedy.
It is a classic Christie mystery in which a motley crew of suspects gather in a place they can’t leave, someone is murdered and a detective _ in this case Hercule Poirot - solves the crime.
But this production was adapted by York Native Ken Ludwig, and it is as much comedy as mystery.
So this is a fun production with a pretty good who done it attached.
Consider that Christie stage plays already have plenty of humor and can’t really be taken seriously. Comedy is a good addition.
And the cast, comprised of Fulton veterans, adds a slice of comfort food to the proceedings.
Perhaps the biggest star of the show isn’t an actor at all, but the lavish set, which had the audience oohing and awing and applauding Thursday night.
As most everyone knows, the Fulton is undergoing massive renovations and construction.
The theater now has a stage right, which allows huge set pieces to move on stage. New technology also allows sets to disappear up into the ceiling, and pieces to move without humans pushing them.
Set designer William James Mohney has used the new technology wisely but hasn’t forgotten that the important thing is the look of the lavish Orient Express, circa 1934.
And costume designer Jeff Hendry knows too. The look of “Murder on the Orient Express” is magnificent.
The cast, led by director Marc Robin, is uniformly excellent.
Warren Kelley is the perfect Poirot, able to convey emotions with a wry look toward the audience or a slight pause before a line.
He isn’t nearly as weird as some Poirots I’ve seen and I like that.
We meet him at a cafe in Istanbul, where he is getting ready to board the train. He hears the first clues of the show when a couple sitting next to him talk about wanting to “get this behind us.” They will be aboard the train.
We meet the suspects - all members of first class - as they make dramatic arrivals and we learn a little bit about each one.
There is the beautiful Countess Andrenyl (Lauren Blackman) who conveniently happens to be a doctor; the brusk Princes Dragomiroff (Susan Cella) who is a Russian exile; Colonel Arbuthnot (Jeffrey Coon) and Mary Debenham (Hanley Smith) who are in love; Greta Ohlsson (Liz Shivner), a twitchy, nervous traveling companion for the princess; Samuel Ratchett (Will Ray), an abusive American who is running away from something; his secretary, Hector MacQueen (Chuck Ragsdale) and the much married American Helen Hubbard (Charis Leos).
Also, Nathaniel Hackman is the conductor, Michel, and Andrew Kindig is Monsieur Bouc (Andrew Kindig), who runs the Orient Express.
One of the passengers will not last the night and an avalanche will stop the train in Yugoslavia.
As in all the other Agatha Christie stage plays I have seen, the characters are barely above the cliché stage and the logic of solving the murder _ or murders _ is a bit shaky.
But it doesn’t matter. What matters is the gorgeous clothing, the lovely settings and the stoic Britishness of it all.
“Murder on the Orient Express” has plenty of all of it and it’s fun the just sit back and enjoy.
By the way, if you have seen it before and know who murdered who, you should still have plenty of fun.
