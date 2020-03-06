When one character in the musical “Kinky Boots” challenges another to learn to accept just one person for who they are, they’re encapsulating for the audience one of the big themes of the show.

Acceptance.

Acceptance of self and one’s destiny. Acceptance of how a child’s path diverges from a parent’s plans.

And acceptance of other people as they truly are, whether they be pub-loving factory workers or fabulous, club-performing drag queens.

The charming “Kinky Boots,” now playing at the Fulton Theatre, is the story of two boys who grew up to be very different kinds of people, and whose budding partnership might save a dying shoe factory in a working-class English town.

Charlie Price, played by Matt Farcher, has been groomed to be the next generation to run his family’s traditional shoe manufacturing business, Price & Son.

But Charlie’s childhood sweetheart and fiancee, Nicola (Michaela Bolt), has dreams of moving to London and making it big in the real estate business.

When his father dies, Charlie learns the shoe business is failing and he faces the unacceptable task of closing the factory and laying off workers he has known as friends all his life.

Charlie meets Lola, a 6-foot-2 drag queen who performs in a club with her be-wigged and bedazzled chorus line of drag queen Angels.

Charlie has a lightbulb moment: Drag queen boots are a niche market that could save the failing factory and his father’s legacy. So he brings in Lola as a designer of bright, high-heeled, lace-up “kinky boots.”

As Lola, Darius Harper is a tower of energy, negotiating the world in red gowns and suits and atop very high heels. She quips and sashays and demands attention as she gets in other people’s faces.

But Lola’s confident veneer cracks as she appears as Simon — the man underneath the wig and sequins — who tries to fit in at the factory in a men’s brown suit. Insults from macho factory worker Don (Ryan Williams) send Simon/Lola off to hide in the loo.

In the beautiful, affecting ballad, “Not My Father’s Son,” Simon and Charlie sing about how the struggle to meet their respective father’s expectations have influenced their lives.

Both Harper and Farcher navigate the evolution in their characters well, and have killer singing voices that knock both the show’s high-energy, rocked-up anthems and heartfelt ballads out of the park.

With memorable tunes celebrating mutual support — in shoe-making and in life — such as “Raise You Up” and “Everybody Say Yeah!” and self-reflective songs like Charlie’s soaring “Soul of a Man,” it’s easy to see why the show’s music earned a Tony Award for pop princess Cyndi Lauper, who wrote the songs for the musical.

Lola leads a band of singing, spinning, high-kicking drag queens decked out in wigs and sparkly, candy-colored dresses. As they execute their backflips and splits, they’re a delight to experience all evening.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The ensemble of Price & Sons factory workers, of all shapes and sizes, are fun to watch as they warm up to their unique new world of footwear.

Kate Fahrner is wonderful as Lauren, a pixieish employee who realizes she’s falling for Charlie against her better judgment. Her physical comedy is spot-on as she belts out a song about Lauren’s “History of Wrong Guys.”

Williams does a fine job as Don, who initially rejects both Lola and the footwear she designs. Don and Lola/Simon’s discussions of what it means to be a “real man” are an inspiring meditation.

Bolt does a nice job of reminding us that, while Nicola’s needs threaten Charlie’s passion for saving the family business, she has grit and ambition that will carry her far from her hometown. And Warren Kelly stands out in the small role of George, a factory manager who helps the other employees see the wisdom of Charlie’s kinky-boot gamble.

After breakups and makeups among various pairs of characters, the bright-red, high-heeled, laced-up boots must make their debut at a Price & Son fashion show in Milan.

To give away what happens on that Milan runway would be a crime. Suffice it to say, it had the opening-night audience at the Fulton both laughing and cheering.

The show takes place on a mobile set, both impressive in its two-story factory-floor detail and functional in keeping the show moving at a great pace.

Director Marc Robin has brought out lovely performances in his actors, who also nicely execute the fun-to-watch choreography of Kenny Ingram and create a beautiful chorus of sound.

The work of costume designer Ryan J. Moller and wig and makeup designer Anthony Lascoskie Jr. is impressive — both in putting Lola and her Angels in eye-popping rainbow ensembles and in comfortably attiring the down-to-earth shoemakers.

Kudos, too, to fight choreographer Preston Cuer for creating the show’s slow-motion boxing match.

If you go to see the Fulton’s “Kinky Boots,” listen to Lola’s instruction to the audience whenever she’s singing in a club: Leave your expectations at the door.

This a thoroughly entertaining show with a great message and a big heart, and one that sees characters evolve in ways large and small. It’s a perfect show to help audiences leave their worries about politics, the stock market and the coronavirus outside that door, too, and spend a few fun hours at the theater.