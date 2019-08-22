The story of “Peter Pan” had its origins in Kensington Gardens, London, where author J.M. Barrie met the Llewelyn Davies family comprising four rambunctious boys and their lovely, widowed mother.
In “Finding Neverland,” which runs through Sept. 21 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, we learn how that meeting led Barrie, an unhappily married playwright whose career was at a standstill, to find inspiration to write an entirely new kind of play.
This is a touring show for Prather Productions, and when it ends its run here it will go on a national tour.
For the last few seasons, Lancaster audiences have reaped the benefits of these shows, which have extremely high production values and excellent actors involved.
The cast in “Finding Neverland” is splendid, from Mark Bacon, who plays Barrie, to Jack Packer, who plays the youngest boy in the Davies family, Jack.
Even Oscar, who plays Barrie’s dog, Porthos, gives a swell performance. So good, in fact, he almost steals the show every time he is on stage.
Director Mia Walker, who worked with Diane Paulus on the Broadway version of “Finding Neverland” (just as she did with 2017’s “Pippin) is a perfectionist, and it shows here.
Every actor, every dancer, every musician is in top form.
The choreography by Mia Michaels, the costumes and the set design all come from the Broadway show, and they are all lovely.
It’s too bad the songs aren’t more memorable, because the orchestra, led by J.P. Meyer, and the voices of the cast are solid. We’ve got this compelling story and too often it gets stopped for another song. It makes the show drag at times.
As “Finding Neverland” opens, Barrie is walking around Kensington Garden when he sees a group of boys playing pirates.
This is highly unusual in 1905 London. But their mother, Sylvia, is a free spirit who believes children should be free to fly with their imagination. Sylvia is played by Josephine Florence Cooper, who’s got a lovely voice and nice chemistry with Bacon.
Barrie is desperately trying to write a new play for his demanding producer, Charles Frohman (a fantastic and funny Kirk Lawerence). But he gets to know the family and loves playing with the boys.
They all love playing except for Peter (Seth Erdley), who doesn’t see any point in playing after his father’s death a year earlier. He feels he must be grown up.
Barrie sees himself in Peter and he works to bring happiness back into his life.
Frohman urges Barrie to write a new play or his theater could close.
Barrie is an unhappy man. Not only is he unable to come up with any new ideas but he still mourns the death of his brother. His wife, Mary (Ashleigh Thompson), is miserable as well.
It doesn’t help their marriage that Barrie is drawn closer and closer to Sylvia and her boys.
He begins to get the sparkle of an idea for his new play.
Little things — Frohman’s cane with its hook handle, Porthos being a nanny, the idea of keeping the child in you, playing pirates, a ticking clock and a moving light becoming a fairy — all influence Barrie as the idea of “Peter Pan” begins to form.
When the acting company at Frohman’s theater gets the script, they don’t know what to make of it. Flying on stage? Pirates? A dog who plays a nanny? It had never been done before.
Of course, “Peter Pan” would go on to become an iconic story, but at the time, it was a great risk.
The play finds humor in the acting troupe, whose members can’t believe the things they are going to be asked to do.
“Finding Neverland” has its share of humor and poignancy, and some of the songs fit the moment beautifully.
“Finding Neverland” is not exactly a kids show. Very real adult themes flow through it, including death and adultery.
But still, the spirit of “Peter Pan” is here to be appreciated and enjoyed.